Tiffany Haddish Says Police Brutality Plays a Part in Her Decision About Having Kids

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has seen a ton of success since her time in Girls Trip. She just released a movie alongside Billy Crystal called Here Today and is the host of Kids Say the Darndest Things. Plus, she's said her relationship with the rapper Common has taught her things she never knew before.

Over the years, Tiffany has gotten questions about having kids but has always done her best to dodge them and not give detailed answers. But does she already have kids? She had a rough life growing up, and that could be part of the reason she's putting off bringing kids into the world.

Does Tiffany Haddish have kids?

Tiffany doesn't have any biological kids of her own, but she has been a mother figure from a young age. She's always been open about the fact that she didn't have the best childhood, and being the eldest meant that she needed to be the parental figure her siblings needed at a young age.

Source: ABC

An article in The Atlantic, for example, says that when Tiffany was 9, her stepfather messed with the brakes on her mother's car, hoping to kill her and the kids. It turns out that Tiffany offered to stay home and watch her siblings that day, so they weren't in the car and they avoided any harm — but their mother wasn't as fortunate.

