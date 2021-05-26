Tiffany Haddish Says Police Brutality Plays a Part in Her Decision About Having Kids

Tiffany Haddish Says Police Brutality Plays a Part in Her Decision About Having KidsBy Kori Williams
May. 26 2021, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has seen a ton of success since her time in Girls Trip. She just released a movie alongside Billy Crystal called Here Today and is the host of Kids Say the Darndest Things. Plus, she's said her relationship with the rapper Common has taught her things she never knew before.
Over the years, Tiffany has gotten questions about having kids but has always done her best to dodge them and not give detailed answers. But does she already have kids? She had a rough life growing up, and that could be part of the reason she's putting off bringing kids into the world.
Does Tiffany Haddish have kids?
Tiffany doesn't have any biological kids of her own, but she has been a mother figure from a young age. She's always been open about the fact that she didn't have the best childhood, and being the eldest meant that she needed to be the parental figure her siblings needed at a young age.
An article in The Atlantic, for example, says that when Tiffany was 9, her stepfather messed with the brakes on her mother's car, hoping to kill her and the kids. It turns out that Tiffany offered to stay home and watch her siblings that day, so they weren't in the car and they avoided any harm — but their mother wasn't as fortunate.
Unfortunately, Tiffany's mother was in a crash because of what her stepfather did. It left her with mental injuries. This meant that Tiffany had to step up and help out as much as she could. For three years, she did everything from tying her mother's shoes to paying bills, but she and he siblings still ended up in foster care.
Tiffany has said that racism makes her scared to have kids.
In 2020, Tiffany spoke to Carmelo Anthony on his podcast What's in Your Glass about why she always avoids answering questions about when she'll have kids. "There's a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, 'Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that, I need this, I need that,'" she said.
"But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me and then knowing that they're gonna be hunted or killed." Tiffany also talked about friends of hers being killed by police when she was a teenager. Because of this, she says that she has an understanding of what it's like to be in the shoes of George Floyd's family because she couldn't help her friends when they needed her.
Tiffany used to be married.
In her book The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany reveals that she used to be married to a man named William Stewart. They wed in 2008 and divorced in 2013. In the book, she says he was abusive and stalked her. In 2018, he sued her and the publisher, Simon & Schuster, for $1 million, for libel, slander, and defamation.
A trial date was set for April 2020, but no updates have been published since, which is likely because of the coronavirus pandemic.