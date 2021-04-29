Tiffany Haddish Talks Working With Billy Crystal on 'Here Today' (EXCLUSIVE)By Kori Williams
Apr. 29 2021, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has filmed her next movie. No, it's not Girls Trip 2. She's starring in a film with Billy Crystal called Here Today, set to come out on May 7, 2021. Tiffany plays a woman named Emma Payge who meets Bily's character, Charlie Berns. He's a comedy writer who meets her in some less than favorable circumstances, but they realize they might need each other more than they originally thought.
In the movie, Charlie and Emma are building a friendship, but Billy and Tiffany are actually are friends in real life. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Tiffany talks about what it was like working with him and what their friendship is like.
Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal are starring in 'Here Today.'
Here Today is about Charlie and Emma's growing relationship. Charlie is a comedy writer who has been in the industry for years. In an auction, he meets Emma after her boyfriend bid on him saying that he really wanted to meet him. This becomes the start of an unlikely friendship between Charlie and Emma.
In the trailer, it's insinuated that Charlie is suffering from a form of dementia. He's trying to finish one last piece of work before his "words run out." Emma offers to help him and the two develop a close bond over the course of the film.
Tiffany and Billy have an genuine friendship.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Tiffany spoke about the friendship she and Billy have developed over their careers. "Let me tell you something," she said. "First of all, Billy Crystal is one of the most amazing and awesome human beings on this planet. I learned a lot with him." They're so close that he even prayed over her at her bat mitzvah.
Tiffany talked about how Billy helped her stop pushing herself and encouraged her to let her talent speak for itself. "It's so funny because he's like, 'Tiffany, you already know how to do this. Just let it happen. Don't push.'"
Although pushing a little bit worked out in the end, she said Billy helped her realize that trusting herself is the best policy. "It's just really a really strong, wonderful bond," she said. "We text every month and chit chat here and there. He's great."
Tiffany went on to say that she's learned a lot by working with Billy about how to trust in herself and her abilities and about how comedy has changed over the years.
"It was super fun to play with him and learn from him about things that happened in the past, how SNL used to be, what it was like for him hosting the Oscars, what it was like for him hosting all these different events. He is just an awesome sounding board."