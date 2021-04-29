Tiffany Haddish Talks Working With Billy Crystal on 'Here Today' (EXCLUSIVE)

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Tiffany spoke about the friendship she and Billy have developed over their careers. "Let me tell you something," she said. "First of all, Billy Crystal is one of the most amazing and awesome human beings on this planet. I learned a lot with him." They're so close that he even prayed over her at her bat mitzvah.

Tiffany talked about how Billy helped her stop pushing herself and encouraged her to let her talent speak for itself. "It's so funny because he's like, 'Tiffany, you already know how to do this. Just let it happen. Don't push.'"

Although pushing a little bit worked out in the end, she said Billy helped her realize that trusting herself is the best policy. "It's just really a really strong, wonderful bond," she said. "We text every month and chit chat here and there. He's great."

Tiffany went on to say that she's learned a lot by working with Billy about how to trust in herself and her abilities and about how comedy has changed over the years.

"It was super fun to play with him and learn from him about things that happened in the past, how SNL used to be, what it was like for him hosting the Oscars, what it was like for him hosting all these different events. He is just an awesome sounding board."