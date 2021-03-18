Despite Breakup Rumors, Tiffany Haddish Says Her Relationship With Common Is the Best She's Ever Had

A few months after his split with Angela Rye in 2019, rumors surfaced that Tiffany Haddish and Common may be more than just friends. Along with the fact that Common attended a birthday dinner with only a few of the comedian’s closest friends, Tiffany dropped hints that she and the rapper were quarantining together, further confirming relationship rumors.

Although Common and Tiffany have announced that they are officially a thing, aside from the occasional TikTok challenge, the two don’t post much about their relationship. So, are they still together? Or did they break up?

Did Common and Tiffany Haddish break up?

Despite rumors of a breakup, it seems that Common and Tiffany Haddish are still going strong. On a recent episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Tiffany confirmed that although she doesn’t consider Common as her “boyfriend,” he is her man. In a previous interview with Steve-O on his Wild Ride podcast, Tiffany revealed that the couple initially met on the set of her movie The Kitchen, where Common played Tiffany’s love interest, and eventually made their on-screen romance a reality.

She told the host, “I made out with him in the movie and we became friends and it wasn’t anything sexual. Our friendship was getting a little more than friendship but not quite ’cause COVID happened and we were like quarantined.”

Last year, Tiffany announced the start of her weight loss journey and said along with dieting and exercise, her newfound relationship has played a major role in her success. Tiffany explained, “This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in. Knock on wood! I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship."

She added, "I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. I'm just way happier and it's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."

There’s no indication that Tiffany and Common have called it quits, but fans did notice that the rapper unfollowed the comedian on Instagram last year. The duo also sparked rumors after Tiffany posted a vague but angry message to her exes that read, “Boy. Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don't want to be your friend. Plus you got a whole women and babies on the way and we been done for years."

"But you want a windfall of money, and want me to make that wind go? Huh hahaha if I thought that would remove you from my entire life I would. Just ct [sic] like I never said I love you. Cause who I was loving wasn't the real you. When the real you showed up I was disappointed and disgusted, so please go away forever. PEACE AND HAPPINESS BE UPON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY," Tiffany concluded.

