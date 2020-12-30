Before Meeting Common, Tiffany Haddish Was Married to Army Veteran William Stewart

In the summer of 2020, comedian, actress, and all-around superstar Tiffany Haddish made headlines by unveiling a bold new look — she shaved off her hair partly to match the appearance of her new partner, Common.

The star of Girls Trip, Keanu, and the like spoke to the press about her bond with Common on several occasions, stating that it's one of the most harmonious relationships she's ever been in.

But what about Tiffany's dating history? Has she ever been married?