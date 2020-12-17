Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele Started Dating in 2007 — But They Never Got Married

"Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!" Tyler wrote on Facebook.

But it wasn't his inspirational message that caught fans' attention. Many have taken to the comment section to ask questions about his relationship status, which he put down as "single." Even though Tyler and Gelila started dating over a decade ago, they never got married.