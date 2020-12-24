Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Boyfriend Blaire Hanks Is Now a Married Man

When self-made millionaire Todd Chrisley's reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best started airing on USA Network in 2014, his daughter Savannah Chrisley was still a teenager. Fast-forward to today, and Todd's daughter is 23, has her own fashion line, and has moved with her brother Chase from Nashville to Hollywood Hills.

In 2020, Savannah also went through a pretty serious breakup with her fiancé Nic Kerdiles. But some fans might remember a different ex-boyfriend, Blaire Hanks. What happened to him?