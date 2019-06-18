Savannah Chrisley's Bestie Chadd Steals the Spotlight in 'Chrisley Knows Best'

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah Chrisley spends time with her bestie Chadd Bryant, and patriarch Todd Chrisley gets a little envious of his daughter’s BFF. While Chadd is cutting Grayson’s hair in the family’s kitchen, he jokingly starts dancing, which doesn’t amuse the reality star father.

“So I guess you’re a comedian too?” Todd dryly questions. Shaking off the comment, Chadd replies: “Oh, yeah. Hair stylist, comedian, dancer. I could work on your car, work on your hair, all in one day. Jack of all trades.” After the two exchange a few quips, Savannah addresses her dad: “Could you not be rude?”

Seemingly frustrated by the lack of attention, Todd asks his little girl to go to dinner with him, which she responds she’s “busy” because she has plans with her bestie. Ouch. So, while we gear up for another episode of Chrisley Knows Best, here’s what you should know about Savannah’s friend Chadd Bryant.

Source: Instagram

Chadd Bryant is a hair stylist. Chadd definitely knows his way around a pair of scissors. He currently works at Element Salon as a master stylist. According to the salon’s profile , Chadd has trained under many well-known hair experts across the United States. “His talent as a stylist earned him an invitation to Paris as a guest of one of the largest hair care manufacturers in Europe,” his bio states. He certainly has a knack for color and cuts.

He will be a bridesmaid (bridesman) at Savannah Chrisley’s wedding. Savannah and her fiancé Nic Kerdiles are currently planning an extravagant wedding. The cute couple got engaged this past December and are reportedly tying the knot in the summer of 2020. In a recent Instagram post, the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed her list of bridesmaids. And, Chadd made the final cut!

“This time last week I had 3 of my best friends in the same city!! (And that’s rare!) Which meant it was the perfect opportunity to ask them to be my bridesmaids!” she captioned the social media montage on May 30. “This life is crazy and I couldn’t do it without these amazing girls!!” She continued: “Now...not all my girls were there…” The 21-year-old continued to tag a few more friends to be part of her special day. Adding, “Well...and bridesman.”

He loves the Chrisley family. If you follow the hair guru on Instagram, you know Chadd’s friendship with the Chrisley family stretches way beyond his bestie Savannah. In fact, scrolling through his profile, Chadd has been posting pics with his extended family since 2017.

Source: Instagram

His Instagram page is filled with personal pics of the Chrisley clan, even captioning a birthday snap of Todd: “I am so proud and lucky to be able to call you my friend! Thank You for being the amazing man that you are, and Thank You for believing in me and encouraging me to strive for greatness [sic]!”