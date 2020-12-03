This Is the Real Reason Lindsie Chrisley Left 'Chrisley Knows Best'

The media personality and podcaster has always had a rocky relationship with her dad — with some of their biggest issues dating back to 2012. So, did Todd's hostility toward Lindsie have anything to do with her departure from Chrisley Knows Best ?

The last time Lindsie Chrisley , Todd Chrisley's oldest daughter, appeared on Chrisley Knows Best was in 2017 in a Season 5 episode titled "Moms Just Wanna Have Fun."

According to The List, a reported altercation between Lindsie and stepmom Julie may have played a role in Lindsie's decision to quit the show as well.

Lindsie made her last appearance on the show in 2017, long before her biggest feud with her father first made the headlines. It's understood that she left the show partly because she and Todd didn't see eye to eye regarding her marriage with Will Campbell, and partly because their relationship became too conflicted by that point.

Lindsie previously claimed that Todd and Chase tried to blackmail her using a sex tape.

In 2019, two years after she left the show, Lindsie came forward with a new round of allegations holding that Todd and one of her younger brothers, Chase, blackmailed her by threatening to release a sex tape of hers unless she kept quiet about an "incident." Todd and Chase were believed to have taken such a drastic step to cover up fraudulent activities.

Not one to bow under pressure, Lindsie reportedly turned to the authorities for help instead. According to a document obtained by TMZ in August 2019, she reported her father and Chase to the police, claiming they used a sex tape to harass and threaten her.

Todd and Chase have both refuted the claims. "It's heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie's extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016 [...]," Todd wrote in a statement shared with outlets ranging from E! to Hollywood Life.

"Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff's office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she's telling more lies about me," he added. If this wasn't quite enough, some have taken to accuse Lindsie of deliberately reporting her dad and step-mother for tax evasion, wire fraud, and other criminal activities to the police.

While her police report filed in Georgia was dismissed — it was found that the incident occurred in Tennessee — the rumors about her supposed involvement in the court case concerning Todd and Julie's criminal activities didn't go away for some time.

In response to Todd's repeated attacks, Lindsie issued various statements clarifying that she would prefer to stay out of the "blame game." "I don't think they want to have anything to do with me and I personally don't want to have anything to do with them," she explained during an appearance on a previous episode of Dr. Phil.

But Lindsie and Todd's relationship was strained long before the first news about the alleged criminal activities came out. Over the years, she dropped a few hints indicating that he failed to provide her with the same attention that Chase, Savannah, and Grayson, the kids from his second marriage with Julie, have received.