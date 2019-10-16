Lindsie Chrisley Will Appear on 'Dr. Phil' — Will She Address the Sex Tape Rumors?

In the summer of 2019, real estate mogul Todd Chrisley and wife Julie came under scrutiny for fraud. After weeks of denial, the couple changed tactics, shifting the blame on their daughter. How? By telling the press about Lindsie's sex tape, and accusing her of tipping the police. Though they reached a settlement with the Georgia Department of Revenue since, their relationship with Lindsie remains icy. Lindsie Chrisley, Dr. Phil's next guest, has a lot to clarify. What's her point of view?

Lindsie Chrisley is set to appear on Dr. Phil and things look tense in the trailer. Lindsie will appear on the Oct. 17 episode of Dr. Phil, and judging by the trailer, she will not have an easy task.

The celeb is facing mounting pressure to come clean about a sex tape she shot with former partner, Robby Hayes, about her numerous extra-marital conquests, including a long-term affair with Josh Murray, and of course, about her involvement in the Chrisley' family's tax evasion charges. What did she enclose up until now?

What do we know about Lindsie's sex tape? "We did not make a sex tape," stated Lindsie's ex-boyfriend, Robby Hayes in a previous interview. "I'm not sitting there with a camera aimed down, like trying to get the angles. Like, we got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend's living room, the couch we crashed on. So, no consent from either end, which kind of debunks the whole thing," her former lover explained. According to Robby, they did not produce a tape.

The couple was filmed making love against their will, which should not be subjected to the same public scrutiny as deliberately engaging in such an act. Despite the innumerable articles detailing the Bachelorette alum's position, texts exploring Lindsie's side are hard to come across. Could this shed light on another aspect of the drama? What could be the reason behind Lindsie's reluctance to come clean?

What's there to know about Lindsie's relationship with her dad? As Todd's eldest daughter, Lindsie had different expectations to live up to from the very beginning. Todd divorced his first wife, Teresa Terry in 1996, just as Lindsie turned three years old. This had a lasting impact on her relationship with her father. Lindsie's marriage with Will gave way to grave difficulties, as Todd refused to recognize his son-in-law, showing no respect for the newest member of the clan.

This summer marked another great turning point for Todd and Lindsie. According to some sources, she was the one who submitted evidence concerning fraudulent activity to the police. When the investigation was launched, Todd and Julie had shown great reserve to address this possibility. However, by August 2019, their attitude has changed, opting to openly accuse their daughter instead.

Lindsie did issue a sparse-worded, to-the-point press statement, and she also dedicated an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley to this matter. She deemed the family feud a "blame game," stating that the drama had "wrecked her life."

"To be perfectly honest, the years that were covered in the indictment, most of those years I was not in communication with my parents. So a lot of the years from like early on that they covered, I was in college so I wasn't even like living at home," Lindsie explained.

