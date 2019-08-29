Todd Chrisley and His Family (Sans Lindsie) Rallied Behind Formerly Estranged Son Kyle in the Hospital

There has been a lot of drama going on with Todd Chrisley ever since he and his wife Julie were charged with tax evasion. The reality stars of the popular USA show Chrisley Knows Best first spoke out about the tax evasion issues on Instagram on August 12 and since then, there's been further family turmoil. Todd and his eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, have publicly bashed each other online, and Todd's formerly estranged son Kyle Chrisley has come to his father's defense.

Todd, who cares full-time for Kyle's daughter, Chloe, has revealed that Kyle was recently hospitalized. Todd and the rest of the Chrisley family (minus Lindsie) all rushed to Kyle's bedside to support the oldest Chrisley son. His former addiction issues and mental illness struggles have people wondering what happened. Why is Kyle Chrisley in the hospital? All the details on what happened and how Todd's family is coming together during this trying time.

Todd posted on Instagram about Kyle being in the hospital. After Todd first addressed the tax evasion charges on his Instagram, he began posting inspirational quotes, accompanied by pictures of him and Julie together, presenting a united front. Unexpectedly, Todd then posted a picture on August 28 of multiple of his family members in a hospital room.

Source: Instagram

The picture featured Kyle sitting in a hospital bed with his siblings Chase, Savannah, and Grayson next to him. Other family members supporting Kyle included Todd, Julie (who is Kyle's stepmom), his grandma Nanny Faye, and two others. Todd captioned the photo, "NOT TODAY, SATAN, NOT TODAY... God shows up and shows out, no. he won't do it? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind..."

So why was Kyle Chrisley in the hospital? A rep says he is "fine." A rep for the Chrisley family spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the circumstances of Kyle's hospitalization, saying, "Kyle is fine. He had an adverse reaction to his medication, but as you can see from the photo his father posted on Instagram, he is doing great."

Kyle formerly battled addiction issues and has been on medication for bipolar disorder for several years now. It has not been confirmed what medication caused Kyle's hospitalization.

Inside Todd's drama with daughter Lindsie Chrisley. Before Todd was married to Julie, he was married to Teresa Terry, who is the mother of Kyle and Lindsie. Todd's oldest two kids were featured on the first season of Chrisley Knows Best, but they soon exited the show amid rumors that they were estranged from Todd. Lindsie and Todd's relationship began to appear strained on the show when Todd openly discussed how he didn't like Lindsie's husband, Will Campbell, whom she has a son with.

Source: Instagram

After the tax evasion charges broke, Todd finally began to address the rumors of his estrangement from Lindsie. He accused her of bringing the charges to the police and for turning her back on the family. He then alleged that Lindsie had been hiding multiple instances of infidelity with two former Bachelorette contestants, Robby Hayes and Josh Murray. He alleged that she had sex tapes with both men, and that he had tried to prevent them from being released in the past.