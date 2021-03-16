Although Nicki Has Been Nominated 10 Times, She Has Never Won a Grammy

Only a decade ago, Nicki Minaj had grown women who had never taken a day of ballet in their life rocking tutus and pink hair, and if that isn’t an icon, we don’t know what is. Since the release of her viral mixtape, the " Pink Friday" rapper has built an extensive discography and a loyal fan base of more than one million followers across her social media platforms.

Despite her massive success, many argue that Nicki hasn’t gotten the recognition she deserves and the Barbz have the receipts to prove it. While Nicki has been the recipient of several awards in the past, fans are taking a closer look at her past Grammy snubs and they don’t like what they see. But how many Grammys has Nicki won?

Does Nicki Minaj have a Grammy?

Although she has been nominated 10 times, Nicki has never won a Grammy and fans do not think it’s a coincidence. One user wrote on Twitter, “I hate that when I say Nicki Minaj should’ve been given a Grammy a long time ago the response from some is, what/when should she have won a Grammy for?! Based off the standard they are awarding *some* artists today Nicki should have over 10 to her name.”

In total, Nicki has four albums, three mixtapes, and more than 100 singles — none of which seemed to have impressed the Recording Academy over the last decade.

In 2020, Nicki took to Twitter to share her sentiments about the award show, which she criticized for being biased. She wrote, “Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation.”

Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020

Nicki added, “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver.” This wasn’t the first time Nicki put the Academy on blast. After the 2019 Grammys, Nicki addressed producer Ken Ehrlich, who she says “bullied” her into staying silent about the mistreatment she received on behalf of the award show.

She explained, “I pissed off the same man Ariana [Grande] just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio. They deserve the truth. Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night.”

