Megan Thee Stallion Denies Hooking up With Rapper G-Eazy

Don't get it twisted, Megan Thee Stallion is not hooking up with G-Eazy. The "Hot Girl Summer" singer sparked romance rumors after the rapper posted a video, which has since been deleted, of the pair looking very cozy on his Instagram Story.

In the video, the two are laying on each other on a couch, and the "No Limit" rapper kisses Megan numerous times on the cheek. 

Apparently, this PDA video was enough to fuel speculation that the stars could be something more ... 

But, Megan shut that rumor down faster than she drops it low. "Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out but I am not f**king G-Eazy," she tweeted on Tuesday, Feb. 4