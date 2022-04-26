Unfortunately, the rapper’s success hasn’t been unaffected by public scrutiny. In addition to comments about her appearance, personality, and “hot girl” mantra, social media users also accused Megan of lying about getting shot in July 2020. She said her former friend Tory Lanez shot her in the foot after an argument.

Megan’s boyfriend, rapper and producer Pardison Fontaine, has remained by her side throughout the chaos. However, how did the industry lovebirds meet? And what's going on with the breakup rumors? Here’s what we know.