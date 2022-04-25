At first, Megan told police her foot was injured because she stepped on glass. Police brutality was at an all-time high in 2020, so it makes sense that Megan would feel hesitant to let cops know Tory had a gun in his possession.

Megan's fear of possibly getting killed or seeing the people around her getting killed pushed her toward covering the situation up. Tory has vehemently denied all claims that he shot Megan, though she has continually insisted that he’s the one who shot her in the foot.