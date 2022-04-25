Why Do Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Have Beef?By Stephanie Harper
Apr. 25 2022, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
The shooting investigation between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion is still underway, and fans are curious to know what exactly happened between the two musicians. The shooting allegedly took place on July 12, 2020 after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house. Megan made the claim that Tory shot her in the foot, and social media users have been divided ever since.
A lot of people are on Megan‘s side and hope that she’ll receive justice for what she went through. Other people believe Tory is totally innocent. He was initially released on bail for $35,000 after the LAPD struggled to wrangle witnesses to help the investigation. Where do Megan and Tory stand now?
These are the details of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's beef.
A few days after the shooting incident went down, Megan filmed an Instagram live to recount the traumatizing experience she suffered. She let her followers know that Tory had indeed shot her. More recently, Megan sat down to speak with Gayle King on CBS about the incident and explained that she was scared to tell the cops Tory shot her at first. She said she didn’t want him or anyone in their group to get killed by police.
At first, Megan told police her foot was injured because she stepped on glass. Police brutality was at an all-time high in 2020, so it makes sense that Megan would feel hesitant to let cops know Tory had a gun in his possession.
Megan's fear of possibly getting killed or seeing the people around her getting killed pushed her toward covering the situation up. Tory has vehemently denied all claims that he shot Megan, though she has continually insisted that he’s the one who shot her in the foot.
Why did Tory Lanez allegedly shoot Megan Thee Stallion?
Megan was in an SUV with Tory, his bodyguard, and one of her friends. The four individuals got into some sort of verbal dispute. The argument allegedly ended with Tory shooting Megan after she got out of the front seat to start walking away.
According to TMZ, Tory allegedly shouted, “Dance, b---h, dance” as he fired shots towards her feet. Once one of the bullets hit her in the foot, she “fell to the ground and then crawled” to safety. Megan also told detectives that Tory drunkenly tried to bribe her to “keep her mouth shut because he was on probation.”
Did Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion ever have a romantic relationship?
One of the biggest questions people have about Tory and Megan is whether or not they ever dated. According to her Gayle King interview, they did not have an intimate or sexual relationship. A lot of fans assume they had some sort of fling, but Megan says they simply didn’t.
Megan was in a long-term relationship with Pardison Fontaine until their March 2022 split. According to Rap Up, there were rumors of domestic violence within the relationship, but Pardison shut those rumors down completely. Tory doesn’t seem to be seeing anyone on a romantic level at this time either.