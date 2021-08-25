Megan Thee Stallion Has Accumulated a Sizable Net Worth Over the Years in the Music Industry

Hot girls always secure the bag! The minute Megan Thee Stallion released her mixtape “Fever” in 2019, hip-hop lovers knew she was something special. And over the years, Megan Thee Stallion (real name: Megan Pete) has catapulted into one of the biggest female rappers in the game.

So, what is Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth? Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Not only does Megan Thee Stallion continue to create music that we know and love, but the artist has also taken strides outside of the music industry to make her mark. With a slew of beauty, makeup, and fashion deals under Megan’s belt, it’s no surprise that her net worth has become a topic of discussion.

It’s very likely that Megan’s net worth will continue to increase over time. For starters, Megan is showing no signs of slowing down in the music industry and she’s become a hot commodity in the beauty and fashion world. So, it’s safe to say that more deals are likely in her future.

Megan has also secured beauty and fashion deals with Revlon, Black-owned beauty brand Mielle Organics , and Fashion Nova.

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Megan has accumulated a net worth of $6 million so far. This figure is the result of her work as a rapper, singer, actress, songwriter, and entrepreneur. Megan has worked with Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, the City Girls, Cardi B, and many more influential artists.

Since Megan's debut album “Good News" and a slew of her singles have all gone platinum, fans expect her net worth to be on the sizable side. And it turns out that Megan has built an impressive nest egg.

Megan recently won a court battle to release her remix to BTS’s “Butter.”

Variety reports that on Aug. 24, 2021, Megan filed court documents that accused her label — 1501 Certified Entertainment — of preventing her from releasing her remix to BTS’s popular hit “Butter.”

In the documents (obtained by the outlet), Megan requested “emergency relief from the Court before Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously scheduled.”

The star also argued that blocking the release of the song would cause “irreparable damage” to her career. “If Megan is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, 'Butter,' her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry,” the document states.

The judge later ruled that Megan is cleared to release the BTS “Butter” remix. On Aug. 25, 2021, Megan took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. "Love you all @bts.bighitofficial Butter Remix 8.27," Megan wrote with the heart and crying face emojis.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Megan has had trouble with her label. In a March 2020 Instagram Live session, Megan explained to fans that 1501 Certified Entertainment tried to block her from releasing her “Suga” EP because she wanted to renegotiate her contract.

“As soon as I said, 'I want to renegotiate my contract,' everything went left,” Megan told fans (per TheYBF). “It all went bad. It all went left. So now they tellin' a b---h she can't drop no music. It's really just, like, a greedy game."

currently streaming butter ft. megan thee stallion — Hyyh Therapist (@tofuvope) August 24, 2021

megan deserves to have artistic freedom and control over her music. the fact that she has to go to court to be able to release a feature on a remix is absurd. 1501 is only interested in exploiting her for money #LetMeganReleaseHerMusic — hourly bts⁷ (@hourlybangtan) August 24, 2021

People reports that Megan was later able to secure a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford. Shortly after, the “Suga” EP was available to stream.