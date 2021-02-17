Megan Thee Stallion Made Her Television Debut on 'Good Girls'By Megan Uy
Feb. 17 2021, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
If you've been keeping up with Megan Thee Stallion, you know that the artist has been very busy these days being a successful queen. The "Hot Girl Summer" artist has broken records with her catchy, women-empowering songs and has been the root of many viral TikTok dances. And for the first time, she has been nominated for not just one — but four Grammy awards this year. Talk about boss energy!
The rapper isn't just musically talented, but she also has a knack for acting. Recently, she dipped her toes into the television world where she guest-starred on the hit NBC show Good Girls. Maybe from here, we'll see more Meg on the big screen? If you're interested in knowing who her character is on the show, keep on reading.
Is Megan Thee Stallion in 'Good Girls'?
Megan Thee Stallion is indeed in the NBC show Good Girls. It was first announced that she was going to be on the show in December of 2019 where the television network posted a video of her saying she would make an appearance in the comedy-drama series.
The clip shows her standing on the steps of a trailer wearing a bodysuit paired with fishnet-style tights where she told the camera that NBC let her be on the show and everybody should "get ready" for her. The caption of the post also read: "Calling all Hotties and #GoodGirls. Hot Girl Meg will be bringing the 🔥🔥🔥 to Season 3."
Megan originally posted the video on her profile, but it has since been deleted.
The third season of the show premiered in mid-February of 2021 on Netflix where Megan plays Onyx — who is Stan Hill's (Reno Wilson) co-workers. Her cameo is very brief, but nonetheless, the performer had a blast showcasing her acting skills. "I feel like Good Girls is perfect for me because I'm the hot girl and why would you not have the hot girl on Good Girls?" she told Shadow and Act.
When asked how she'd describe her character, she responded with, "...super sassy and she's a little rule-breaker. She's doing things she has no business doing." Sounds like an interesting role we'd love to see Meg in!
You'd think that everybody on set would've been aware that a name like Megan Thee Stallion would be gracing the show. But one of the main stars, Retta, actually had no idea Megan was going to be a guest on Good Girls. She found out from her co-star that the celeb would have a role in the third season.
“I didn’t have any scenes with her,” Retta told Variety, “It was Reno who told me that she was in the episode. I wasn’t on set… and all I knew was the "Hot Girl Summer" [song]. So, I was like, ‘Oh, okay guess it’ll be a hot girl season on ‘Good Girls.'”
What is 'Good Girls' about?
Maybe you suddenly feel compelled to binge-watch this show that Meg has blessed her presence with, so let's give you some background on what it's all about real quick. It basically follows three suburban moms who have become exhausted with trying to make ends meet, and decided to rob a local grocery store to make money fast.
Turns out that wasn't the best idea, especially when they may have gotten caught and have to figure out how to get out of the sticky situation. It's all pretty entertaining. So, on that note, happy watching!
All three seasons of the show are now available on Netflix.