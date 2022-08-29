Why Did Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo Break Up? Ari Says She’s "Happy, Paid, and Single"
Rapper Moneybagg Yo and social media influencer Ari Fletcher were both thrown into the spotlight for reasons that had nothing to do with their respective fruitful music and entrepreneurial careers. Ari, who has several beauty brands, is better known in some circles for her tumultuous relationship with her ex and her son’s father, rapper G Herbo, and his current partner, Taina Williams. Details of Moneybagg’s relationship with Megan Thee Stallion also made headlines until their 2019 breakup.
In January 2020, the exes of other notable artists created their own power couple when they started dating. Following two years together, Ari informed her fans that her and Moneybagg’s relationship was over. Many fans were shocked to hear the news and are now wondering what caused Ari and Moneybagg’s breakup.
So, why did Ari and Moneybagg break up?
On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, Ari released a tweet that confirmed she and Moneybagg are no longer together. The influencer kept the reveal brief, stating she’s excited to see what her newfound single life brings moving forward.
“Happy, paid, and single!” Ari tweeted. “Ready for everything new!”
Underneath Ari’s tweet, several fans expressed their dismay when they saw her message. Others begged her to say she was trolling and didn’t really break up with her boyfriend of almost two years. Although users asked for more information, Ari continued updating her account with details about her makeup line, Remedy by Ari, and informed her fans on Monday, Aug. 28, that she’s “cooking for her family,” but didn’t mention Moneybagg.
Since Ari’s tweet, Moneybagg hasn’t said anything about their relationship or what led to the breakup. However, Madame Noire stated the “Wockesha” artist attended Ari’s makeup brand’s launch the day before she tweeted she was single. Before the social media drama, fans already suspected something had happened between them when they unfollowed each other on social media in March 2022.
Moneybagg seemingly attempted to debunk the rumors by tweeting “F**k da media” with a middle finger emoji. Nonetheless, the damage was already done when Ari hinted at being betrayed by Moneybagg after reposting a TikTok video featuring a guy talking about being hurt and broken; she also posted a video of herself listening to “Here We Go” by Trina featuring Kelly Rowland. To some, the song choice signaled issues in her and Moneybagg’s relationship.
Ari hinted at a polyamorous relationship with Moneybagg before their breakup.
Ari’s “single” tweet came months after she and Moneybagg attempted to move forward in their relationship. In January 2022, the former Savage X Fenty ambassador appeared on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast and discussed several details about her romance with Moneybagg. During the conversation, Ari, who is bisexual, informed Angela and her co-hosts that she considered dating Moneybagg and another woman simultaneously.
“I wanna be his girlfriend, and she’s my girlfriend and just fun for him,” Ari stated. “I don’t want him to like her for real unless it’s sexual.”
While it’s unclear if Moneybagg accepted Ari’s wish, social media commenters were reportedly more concerned with her actions several months prior. In September 2021, Ari gifted her boyfriend with 28.8 acres of land in his hometown of Memphis.
“What do you buy someone that has it all?” she captioned under an Instagram slideshow of her and Moneybagg on the land. “The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres, BABY! I love you. Happy birthday.”
Ari’s gift led to multiple comments on social media and beyond. In September 2021, The Real hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton addressed the action on the show. Garcelle stated that she disagreed with Ari making a pivotal purchase early in their relationship, accused the couple of “acting married,” and questioned Ari’s choices. Once Ari heard what Garcelle said, she seemingly addressed her concerns via Twitter.
“Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially,” she tweeted on “I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled, and happy with a person. He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband.”