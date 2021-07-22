Fans Are Convinced That Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo Have Called It Quits

Fans Are Convinced That Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo Have Called It QuitsBy Tatayana Yomary
Navigating the dating lives of celebrities is a task that can make your head spin. From arguments on social media to subliminal posts, it can be hard to keep up. And one woman who has left social media guessing about her relationship status is Ariana “Ari” Fletcher.
The gorgeous entrepreneur and model has long been linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo (real name: Demario DeWayne White Jr.). The pair can often be seen doting on one another on social media and have become many people's #CouplesGoals. But it appears that there may be some trouble in paradise, and fans are now wondering what exactly is going on between the two.
Who is Ari Fletcher dating at this time? Here is the 4-1-1.
Ari Fletcher may still be dating Moneybagg Yo.
Like it or not, sometimes, things are not as they seem. Social media has been playing the guessing game regarding whether or not Ari and Moneybagg Yo are still coupled up. And it’s all because of a slew of tweets.
On July 20, 2021, the 26-year-old took to Twitter to share some interesting thoughts. From talking about someone in her life doing her wrong and moving on, to reminding us all how karma works, the cryptic tweets raised plenty of eyebrows.
Moneybagg Yo also shared some feelings in a now-deleted tweet.
“The crazy part about s--t is that MF’s that will talk to you every day will get on an app and express how they feel before dealing with it in real life,” the rapper tweeted.
Fans took the series of tweets to mean that the two had definitely parted ways. But neither Ari or Moneybagg Yo have confirmed that they have ended their relationship.
Plus, the pair still follow one another on Instagram and the rapper recently spoiled Ari with a slew of Birkin bags and a custom Rolls Royce for her birthday.
Fans also know that Ari and Moneybagg Yo appeared to be on the outs in early 2021, but ultimately ended up making amends.
Ari Fletcher briefly dated boxer Gervonta Davis.
Before Ari found love with the “Wockesha” rapper, the model briefly dated boxer Gervonta Davis. Their relationship ended as quickly as it started, but the fallout from their breakup lasted quite a while.
Although it was never confirmed, there were rumors that Gervonta had cheated on the model with a stripper. And in August 2019, Ari threw shade Gervonta’s way after the boxer asked for the gifts he once gave her.
In a slew of tweets, Ari also alleged that the boxer attempted to fight her while her son, Yosohn Santana Wright, was sleeping. Ari also shared that Gervonta’s insecurities played a role in the demise of their relationship.
Ari dated rapper G Herbo for four years and shares 3-year-old Yosohn with him.
Many Ari fans got to know the model thanks to her relationship with rapper G Herbo. The two — who dated for four years — had their share of ups and downs.
For starters, G Herbo was allegedly cheating on Ari with his now-fianceé Taina Williams. Although the rapper claims that he didn’t step out on Ari, the model spilled the tea in an Instagram Live session.
Plus, what made matters worse was that G Herbo allegedly stepped out on Ari while she was dealing with postpartum depression after giving birth to Yosohn.
The former couple has had their share of drama, but they appear to be in a much better place while co-parenting.
As for Ari and Moneybagg Yo, chances are they are still coupled up and very much in love. But if they did cut ties, the news will be confirmed soon.