Fans Are Convinced That Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo Have Called It Quits

Navigating the dating lives of celebrities is a task that can make your head spin. From arguments on social media to subliminal posts, it can be hard to keep up. And one woman who has left social media guessing about her relationship status is Ariana “Ari” Fletcher .

The gorgeous entrepreneur and model has long been linked to rapper Moneybagg Yo (real name: Demario DeWayne White Jr.). The pair can often be seen doting on one another on social media and have become many people's #CouplesGoals. But it appears that there may be some trouble in paradise, and fans are now wondering what exactly is going on between the two.

Who is Ari Fletcher dating at this time? Here is the 4-1-1.