G Herbo Is Engaged to Taina Williams and She's Pregnant, His Lawyer Says

There has been a lot going on in the life of rapper G Herbo over the past few months. He's currently in the middle of a federal fraud case, and as the details of the first court hearing to enter his plea in the charges he faces, people learned that he's expecting another baby with his new fiancée. We’ve got the details on G Herbo's baby mamas and updates on the charges he's facing.

At the time, G Herbo was sent to jail and was held on bond. Fulton County, Ga. solicitor's office reported he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in January 2020 and was sentenced to attend 24-week family violence intervention program, 12 months of probation, and 150 hours of community service.

“Hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f--k out of me again,” the model and social media personality continued. “Dragged me outside in the concrete by my hair after his friends drove off with my son. He wrecked my whole house, broke all type of s--t. I have a black eye, my body scraped up from being dragged outside,” the post continued.

“He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f--k out of me front of my son then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son,” Ariana wrote in an Instagram post.

According to The Sun , G Herbo was previously arrested in April 2019 on charges related to battery against the mother of his first child Ariana Fletcher. The two share a 2-year-old son together, and when their son was about a year old, reports indicated that police responded to a call from Ariana claiming that G Herbo went into her Atlanta home and took her son after the two got into a heated discussion.

Chicago rapper G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III, has been in the news as of late finding himself in some legal trouble. This isn’t the first time he's been in trouble and somehow gotten the mother of his children involved.

That wasn't the end of G Herbo's legal issues, and his latest intertwines his pregnant fiancée.

G Herbo is currently facing serious legal issues. The 25-year-old is facing charges related to allegedly conspiring to defraud people over the past four years. According to TMZ, the rapper appeared in front of a federal judge for the first time related to these charges. Legal documents seen by TMZ reported that he had posted a $75,000 bond after appearing via Zoom.

He needed to surrender his passport and isn't legally able to see or give away anything he owns that's more than $50,000. He also isn't able to open a line of credit, since he's facing charges related to credit. One of the more interesting things to come out of the first court meeting is that Taina Williams, his current fiancée, is four months pregnant.

This information apparently came out when G Herbo's lawyer was requesting that he be permitted to travel so that he could see his family. And it seem like G Herbo's first baby mama is being dragged into this latest legal trouble, too. His lawyer, who is attempting to fight the fraud charges, named his ex-girlfriend and first baby mama, as a potential witness to the federal fraud cause.

Prosecutors also identified one of the witnesses in the case as a woman with initials “A.F.” who shares a child with Wright from their previous relationship. Records show she is Ariana Fletcher, of Atlanta. Wright was ordered not to speak with her about the allegations. — Jason Meisner (@jmetr22b) December 9, 2020