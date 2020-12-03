G Herbo Now Facing Federal Charges Due to Alleged Fraud

It seems Chicago rapper G Herbo is in legal trouble once again. The latest allegations seem quite serious, and he's now facing federal charges. With everything going on, is G Herbo going to jail?

The Chicago Tribune, the first publication to report the story, says U.S District Judge Robert Dow claimed that Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, Herbo’s promoter and manager was "alleged to be the ringleader of a $1.6 million fraud." According to the documents, there haven't been any court case dates released yet on these charges.

"The 14-count indictment alleges that Herbo was involved in a defrauding scheme alongside eight other defendants," Pitchfork reports. The court documents state the G Herbo allegedly participated in schemes as far back as 2016, charged with defrauding "numerous businesses and individuals throughout the United States by possessing, using, and transferring unauthorized and stolen payment and card account information."

The Chicago Tribune reports further, saying he is now facing federal charges related to aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting a larger fraud scheme, which was also confirmed by court documents obtained by Pitchfork .

According to those documents, the feds alleged that G Herbo and the other defendants named used an alias and a stolen credit card. He allegedly used this to purchase private jet charters, private yachts, exotic car rentals, luxury hotel and vacation accommodations, and two "designer puppies."

"In docs, obtained by TMZ, the feds claim Herbo specifically conspired to get a private villa in Jamaica back in July 2017 by contacting music promoter Antonio Strong to arrange it and provide a stolen credit card to pay for incidentals," the publication reported.

According to TMZ , G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Randall Wright III, faces some pretty serious charges. The 25-year-old Chicago-based rapper and a few of the people close to him are in legal trouble for allegedly conspiring to defraud people over the past four years.

This isn't the first time G Herbo has found himself in legal trouble.

According to a 2018 Billboard article, G Herbo has been in legal trouble before. In 2018, he was arrested after his limousine driver told police that some of his passengers had weapons. The publication reported that none of the men in the car had any firearm owner's identification cards, and all three were eventually charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

A year later, in 2018, Herbo was charged with simple battery after an alleged physical altercation broke out with Ariana Fletcher, the mother of his child, according to a 2019 Pitchfork article.

At the time, Ariana said on Instagram, "He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn't let him in, beat the f--k out of me in front of my son. Then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son, hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f--k out of me again." Herbo was later released on $2,000 bail.

