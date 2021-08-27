Socialite Ari Fletcher Has Reportedly Built a Million-Dollar Empire

Socialite Ari Fletcher Has Reportedly Built a Million-Dollar EmpireBy Tatayana Yomary
Monetizing your social media pays big bucks — while Addison Rae used her TikTok to score major brand deals, Jackie Aina gained notoriety for her beauty expertise. And for entrepreneur Ari Fletcher (real name: Ariana Fletcher), social media promotion has become second nature.
Although Ari is known to get into social media spats with other influencers, she doesn’t allow that drama to get in the way of her coins. And with her latest verbal spat with Love & Hip Hop Miami’s Bobby Lytes over the Milk Crate Challenge and celebrity status, fans are wondering just how much Ari has accumulated in the bank.
So, what is Ari Fletcher’s net worth? We give youa the scoop on the star’s finances.
Ari Fletcher has reportedly built a million-dollar empire.
In case you didn’t know, Ari is much more than a pretty face. Aside from her work as a model, social media influencer, and video vixen, she is also the CEO of the hair company KYCHE Extensions.
That said, various online reports state that the Chicago native has accumulated a net worth of nearly $10 million. A bulk of that figure is said to come from her brand endorsements and promotions on social media with Savage X Fenty, Fashion Nova, Waist Snatchers, and more.
Ari also shared with AfroTech that she makes about $150,000 off of Instagram alone by monetizing her posts.
“I’ve made over $1 million from Instagram so I’m proof this can be done,” Ari tells AfroTech. “Not only in terms of monetizing from the pictures that I post, but also using formulas from these other successful brands that I back to create my own successful brand.”
Although Ari has yet to deny or confirm her rumored finances, her earnings from Instagram alone show that a $10 million net worth is not far-fetched.
Since Ari is showing no signs of letting up her endorsement deals, it’s safe to say that her net worth will continue to skyrocket.
Ari and Bobby Lytes are feuding after the entrepreneur threw some shade on social media.
On Aug. 25, 2021, Ari took to social media to question why some people are participating in the viral Milk Crate Challenge. She said people were “too damn bored” and “just breaking bones for Instagram."
Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Bobby Lytes quickly responded by telling Ari to “stay out of broke people's business.” “I’m doing my Crate Challenge in the morning and I’m rich … Now what happened?,” Bobby commented.
It appears that Ari clapped back at Bobby’s response with a tweet on Aug. 26, 2021. Ari shared that fans are looking for fuel so they can be "noticed and get attention on the Internet.” And that’s when things went left.
Bobby hopped on Instagram Stories to respond (via Hollywood Unlocked) to Ari allegedly calling him a fan. “One thing before I go, a fan?,” Bobby says. “Me, a fan of yours? Girl, I’ve been famous before you. I am a real celebrity.”
Bobby went on to list his resume and projects while continuing to question Ari’s tweet. The reality star then took things to another level by posting a snarky tweet, taking a dig at Ari and rapper Moneybagg Yo's relationship.
“And another thing. I’m so tired of these motherf--king rapper GF’s thinking they are so important all because they let a rapper c-m in their p----y, leading to them getting some coins. Girl, what’s ya f--king career??? That’s what you call luck!," Bobby tweeted.
Ari has yet to respond to Bobby’s tweet, but fans believe that their feud is far from over. Despite the drama, Ari continues to stay focused on the bag and building her career.