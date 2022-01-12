A Possible Feud Between Rihanna and Ari Fletcher Led to a Major Savage X Fenty Change

Fans of Rihanna are proud of her for standing her ground and ending a partnership deal with someone who'd be willing to make such boldly callous statements in front of the public eye. No one's forgotten the fact that Rihanna herself once went through a very public domestic violence incident with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.