A Possible Feud Between Rihanna and Ari Fletcher Led to a Major Savage X Fenty Change

A Possible Feud Between Rihanna and Ari Fletcher Led to a Major Savage X Fenty ChangeBy Stephanie Harper
Jan. 12 2022, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Although diehard Rihanna fans haven’t received any new music from her in several years, one thing she’s been keeping up with is her cosmetic line and lingerie line. Rihanna‘s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, has been making waves giving competitor companies like Victoria’s Secret a run for their money!
The latest news revolving around Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line is the fact that she dropped Ari Fletcher from the brand. Fans are speculating there’s a feud going on behind the scenes because of some off-color comments Ari recently made on a podcast and then again during an Instagram live stream. Here’s what everyone should know.
Do Rihanna and Ari Fletcher have a feud going on?
For those who aren’t too familiar with who exactly Ari is, she’s a social media influencer who's reportedly built a $10 million dollar empire for herself working as a model, video vixen, and CEO of a hair company she launched called KYCHE Extensions. Rihanna has always been about inclusivity with her lingerie line choosing to hire models of all shapes, sizes, and colors to represent her brand.
Rihanna has also notably hired models from all walks of life, including super-famous women from Lizzo and Bella Hadid to regular everyday women the world hasn’t been introduced to yet. Working with Ari seemed like a natural next step since Ari was doing an incredible job creating a likable public persona as a smart, successful, and savvy businesswoman. According to Hello Beautiful, it looks like the business partnership between Rihanna and Ari is totally over now that Ari's been dropped from Savage X Fenty.
The reason why? Ari made some highly controversial comments about domestic violence victims. She described her past relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo during a podcast saying that she wanted him to “pull a gun on her" to express how much he loved her if she ever tried to walk out on him. She continued, saying, “Pull your gun out and show me, like, ‘B---h leave. I wish you would walk out the door.’”
She said what she said jokingly, but it wasn’t received well by listeners across the board. After social media banded together to call her out for her ignorant statements, the backlash began pouring in right away. Instead of owning her wrongdoing and offering a genuine apology, Ari began criticizing domestic violence victims telling them that “we do not care” about what they’ve experienced or been through.
In reality, the world very much does care about domestic violence victims –– the United States has countless DV shelters, hotlines, and charitable organizations in place to support them. Not too long after Ari made her situation worse, Rihanna seemingly dropped her from Savage X Fenty.
Fans of Rihanna are proud of her for standing her ground and ending a partnership deal with someone who'd be willing to make such boldly callous statements in front of the public eye. No one's forgotten the fact that Rihanna herself once went through a very public domestic violence incident with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.