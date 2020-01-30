We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Victoria's Secret Owner Steps Down — Is the Chain in Trouble?

By

Victoria's Secret has not had a good couple of years. Between the loss of executives to the boycotting and eventual cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the brand that once dominated the lingerie industry appears to be steadily losing traction with its audience. 

Another blow was issued on Jan. 29, when the CEO of its parent company, L Brands, was in talks to step down and news broke that the company may be planning on selling Victoria's Secret. CEO Les Wexner came under fire for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, but that's far from the only problem Victoria's Secret is having. Is the lingerie giant finally going out of business? Or is change actually coming?