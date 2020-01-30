Victoria's Secret Owner Steps Down — Is the Chain in Trouble?

Les isn't the only person with a great deal of control over Victoria's Secret who has been outed over the past few years. Back in 2018, L Brands' CMO, Ed Razek made some rather controversial remarks about why he wouldn't entertain the thought of including women of different shapes and sizes in their annual fashion show.

"We attempted to do a television special for plus-sizes [in 2000]. No one had any interest in it, still don’t," he asserted to Vogue. He also claimed that the models he hires are "skinny-shamed" and that he was angered by it. He additionally went on to discuss why the fashion show doesn't include transgender models, although he misnames them. "Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy."