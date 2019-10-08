Meet Ali Tate Cutler, the First Victoria's Secret Plus-Size Model

It seems that Victoria's Secret is starting to make some size-inclusive changes after claiming last year that "the public has no interest" in seeing the brand add plus-size models to their Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows. While we still don't have a plus-size angel walking the runway, we do get to see a Victoria's Secret plus-size model in their print ad campaigns.

Who is going to be the first Victoria's Secret plus-size model? Meet Ali Tate Cutler. Odds are, it won't be the first time you're meeting her. She's already walked New York Fashion Week multiple times. She's worked for Reformation, Ralph Lauren, and Anthropologie. She's represented throughout several countries by Muse, MiLK, and Modelwerk.

She's also an influencer who is striving to use her platform to affect social change. She advocates for body positivity, as well as eco conscientiousness and animal rights. After dealing with her own self esteem issues, Ali focuses on spreading self love and the understanding that true beauty comes from within.

She also has her own podcast called The Love You Give, which covers everything from past trauma to self love to building your own business to making green choices.

What's Ali working on with Victoria's Secret? While Ali is not (yet) a Victoria's Secret angel, she will be working with angels as part of a new ad campaign. The campaign is in collaboration with U.K. lingerie brand, Bluebella. Ali will be the first size 14 model working for Victoria's Secret and the only one in the campaign out of the four models hired for it.

The decision to work with Bluebella comes at a time when Victoria's Secret is in need of a new brand image. Their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which has been around since 1995, has had declining ratings year after year and, this year, it will no longer be televised and might not be happening at all. Many blame the declining ratings on the brand being outspoken about the fact that they do not want to use models that don't fit their idea of a "fantasy."

Bluebella and Victoria's Secret's partnership is being kicked off by a #loveyourself campaign, in which they will be celebrating Bluebella's designs on "diverse, empowered women." As of Oct. 11, those designs will become available in select Victoria's Secret stores throughout the U.K. and U.S., as well as online.

Speaking about the campaign with Life&Style Magazine, Ali revealed that she had been booked on the spot for the job. She went on to say that she's excited about the changes that this collaboration can bring to the world of fashion and modeling. “I’m just excited to be part of this new chapter for VS, and I really hope diversity in fashion continues to be the norm,” she said.