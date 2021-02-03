Fans Want to Know Who Singer Trey Songz Is Dating Amid Alleged Sex Tape

Is “Mr. Steal Your Girl” off the market? R&B crooner Trey Songz has been very popular with the ladies. Aside from his angelic voice and acting abilities, the star has been blessed with good looks that women have definitely noticed.

While Trey has been vocal about his dating life in the past, it has become a hot topic yet again. And that’s all because the star is frequently trending on Twitter. That said, fans want answers on who the “Back Home” singer is dating these days.

So, who is the lucky lady in Trey Songz's life?

There is no denying that almost any girl would jump at the chance to date the star. And while Trey has had his pick of some of the most gorgeous women in and out of the industry, his latest main squeeze is also a star herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

According to The Sun, Trey is currently romancing "R&B singer Saiyr, from the group Ceraadi." In fact, he has posted photos of the singer on his Instagram stories in the past. Not to mention, Saiyr also returned the love in a now-deleted photo of them hugging each other. She captioned the photo, "I like him."

Article continues below advertisement

While there are no signs of the duo being together on their social media pages as of late, that doesn't mean that the two are no longer coupled up. After all, Trey is known to keep his relationships secret for a while before officially announcing it to the world. In a 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club he talked with Angela Yee, Charlamagne The God, and DJ Envy about maintaining his privacy. "I'm not in love for anyone else to see or for anyone to approve of," he tells the hosts.