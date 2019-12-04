Lori Harvey Has Recently Been Spotted With Rapper Future

Model and step-daughter to Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, has been catching the eye of a lot of different rappers lately. Rumors about who she's dating have been flying around since she broke off her engagement. But who all has she been involved with lately? Here's a list of her various boyfriends from the last couple of years.

Lori Harvey's list of boyfriends starts with a broken engagement to Memphis Depay in 2018. Lori was originally engaged to Dutch football player Memphis Depay. They got engaged in June 2017 but were rumored to have separated later that same year. Their split became official in 2018 when she was spotted without her engagement ring.

Source: Getty Images

After Memphis, Lori moved on to Justin Combs. Shortly after Memphis and Lori's breakup was official, the model then moved on to Justin Combs, who's the son of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. The two were rumored to be seeing each other, though nothing was confirmed at the time. They weren't an item long, though, and their fling fizzled out in just a few months.

Then, it was Trey Songz. After rumors that she and Justin were over, she was seen out with rapper Trey Songz. The two were spotted out on a few dinner dates and even made a stop at a jewelry store together. But recent ex Memphis didn't seem bothered at all by Lori's new man, according to BET. According to the outlet, the football player even liked a photo of Lori and Trey out together. Again, just like her romance with Justin, she and Justin didn't last long either, and the rumors died as quickly as they started.

Then she was with... Justin's dad? That's right — shortly after things with Trey Songz fizzled out, Lori started a much more public romance with Justin's dad, Diddy. This relationship was definitely more public than her last few flings. Diddy made frequent Instagram posts with Lori in them, despite the fact that everyone knew she was his son's ex-girlfriend. There were even more outrageous rumors going around during their romance, which also only lasted a few months.

Source: Getty Images

When Lori was spotted with a ring, people started speculating that the two had already gotten engaged — but Lori shut those rumors down quickly. Writing on her Instagram stories, she told her followers "I'm not engaged. Stop believing everything y'all read on a blog." After the engagement rumors died, people started speculating that she was pregnant with Diddy's child — which was also false but brought a lot of attention to the two.

When Diddy was seen out with another woman in October, though, Lori promptly unfollowed him on Instagram, confirming the two were over. Diddy denied anything serious was happening with them anyway since many sources close to him claimed that he was still recovering from the loss of his ex-wife, Kim Porter.

Source: Instagram

Most recently, she's supposedly seeing Future. To add to the long list of rappers that Lori has been seeing lately, Future confirmed that the two of them were close, posting a photo of him on his Instagram stories and a video of them riding in the car together. But the PDA doesn't stop there. Lori shared a photo of her and Future hugging at her birthday celebration on her Instagram story, only fueling the rumors.