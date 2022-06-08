Distractify
Home > Relationships > Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan
Source: Instagram/@michaelbjordan

Did Michael B. Jordan Propose to Lori Harvey? Social Media Believes It Was Imminent

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Jun. 8 2022, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Hollywood relationships either go the distance or crash and burn — there’s no in between. Unfortunately, actor Michael B. Jordan and entrepreneur Lori Harvey meet the latter. Social media users are still stunned that Michael and Lori’s year and a half long relationship has come to an end. And of course, the reasons for Michael and Lori's romance fizzling out online are anyone's guess.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports have suggested that Michael was ready to take the relationship to the next level, whereas Lori had different intentions in mind. And as a result, many believe that marriage was likely on the table. So, did Michael B. Jordan propose to Lori Harvey? Here’s everything we know.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

It’s not clear if Michael proposed to Lori, but his recent actions suggest that a proposal was in the cards.

Experiencing heartbreak in front of the world is one thing, but rumors about the demise of your relationship is another. Although the world has seemingly learned about Michael and Lori’s breakup, rumors about their relationship are a continuous hot topic. And many people believe that Michael was ready to propose.

A source revealed to People that Michael and Lori were simply not on the same page.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source shared. "He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Dirt reports that Michael closed on a luxurious mansion in Encino, Calif. in May 2022. The multi-million dollar home is said to have nearly 10 bedrooms and bathrooms, a waterfall, a balcony, and a beautiful shoe closet connected to lavish dressing rooms.

Article continues below advertisement

With this information in mind along with Michael’s plans to reportedly take their relationship to the next level, fans believe that the Creed actor was preparing to propose to Lori — if he didn’t already. However, neither Michael nor Lori have broken their silence about the engagement rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media has been relentless with the sad jokes and memes about Michael and Lori’s breakup.

One thing is for certain; two things are for sure: Black Twitter has a knack for making a joke out of nearly everything. And of course, Michael and Lori’s breakup is no exception.

Since the news broke, social media users have been rolling out jokes ranging from sad boy tweets to Lori being a professional maneater. On one side, many users believe that Lori is simply too young to be in a serious relationship and possibly marriage. On the flip side, others believe that Michael should have never dated her in the first place because of her dating history.

Article continues below advertisement
Michael B. Jordan
Source: Getty Images

No matter where your opinions lie in the Michael and Lori saga, Twitter will surely supply you with a few laughs about the situation. After all, sometimes you have to laugh to prevent yourself from crying. Here are some of the funniest tweets and reactions to Michael and Lori’s breakup.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Advertisement
More from Distractify

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Broken Up — Who Else Has She Dated?

Who Has Michael B. Jordan Dated? A Look at the Actor's Exes

Wait, Is Lori Harvey Dating Diddy or His Son? Here's What You Need to Know

Latest Lori Harvey News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.