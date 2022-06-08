Did Michael B. Jordan Propose to Lori Harvey? Social Media Believes It Was Imminent
Hollywood relationships either go the distance or crash and burn — there’s no in between. Unfortunately, actor Michael B. Jordan and entrepreneur Lori Harvey meet the latter. Social media users are still stunned that Michael and Lori’s year and a half long relationship has come to an end. And of course, the reasons for Michael and Lori's romance fizzling out online are anyone's guess.
Reports have suggested that Michael was ready to take the relationship to the next level, whereas Lori had different intentions in mind. And as a result, many believe that marriage was likely on the table. So, did Michael B. Jordan propose to Lori Harvey? Here’s everything we know.
It’s not clear if Michael proposed to Lori, but his recent actions suggest that a proposal was in the cards.
Experiencing heartbreak in front of the world is one thing, but rumors about the demise of your relationship is another. Although the world has seemingly learned about Michael and Lori’s breakup, rumors about their relationship are a continuous hot topic. And many people believe that Michael was ready to propose.
A source revealed to People that Michael and Lori were simply not on the same page.
“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source shared. "He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.”
Additionally, Dirt reports that Michael closed on a luxurious mansion in Encino, Calif. in May 2022. The multi-million dollar home is said to have nearly 10 bedrooms and bathrooms, a waterfall, a balcony, and a beautiful shoe closet connected to lavish dressing rooms.
With this information in mind along with Michael’s plans to reportedly take their relationship to the next level, fans believe that the Creed actor was preparing to propose to Lori — if he didn’t already. However, neither Michael nor Lori have broken their silence about the engagement rumors.
Social media has been relentless with the sad jokes and memes about Michael and Lori’s breakup.
One thing is for certain; two things are for sure: Black Twitter has a knack for making a joke out of nearly everything. And of course, Michael and Lori’s breakup is no exception.
Since the news broke, social media users have been rolling out jokes ranging from sad boy tweets to Lori being a professional maneater. On one side, many users believe that Lori is simply too young to be in a serious relationship and possibly marriage. On the flip side, others believe that Michael should have never dated her in the first place because of her dating history.
No matter where your opinions lie in the Michael and Lori saga, Twitter will surely supply you with a few laughs about the situation. After all, sometimes you have to laugh to prevent yourself from crying. Here are some of the funniest tweets and reactions to Michael and Lori’s breakup.