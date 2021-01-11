Michael B. Jordan Goes Instagram Official With Lori Harvey — but Who Are His Exes?

Sorry to Michael B. Jordan’s exes — it looks like he’s a taken man! The Just Mercy actor has gone Instagram official with Lori Harvey, daughter of Steve Harvey, a month and a half after they first sparked relationship rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael and Lori were spotted at an Atlanta airport around Thanksgiving 2020, and just before New Year’s, they arrived together at an airport in Salt Lake City. But then, on Jan. 10, the pair posted photos with one another on their respective Instagram accounts, seemingly confirming their relationship. In Lori’s upload, Michael appears to be going in for a kiss as she smiles.

Article continues below advertisement

Pretty smooth for a guy who once admitted that he isn’t very “advanced” in his dating skills. “I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life,” Michael told GQ in November 2018. “Dating may not be one of ’em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is.”

He did, however, tell People two years later what he was looking for in a romantic partner as he accepted the magazine’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive honor. “A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship — it’s really not,” he said. “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”

Article continues below advertisement

Even though he was single at the time, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Michael’s love life has made headlines many times over the years as he dated around. Here’s a list of his rumored exes:

Kendall Jenner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Photographs of Michael leaving the Met Gala with this model and reality star in May 2015 sparked relationship rumors — and backlash, as the actor told GQ later that year. “A lot of Black fans were feeling like, ‘Oh, my God, he should have been with a Black woman’ and that whole thing,” he explained. “I get it, but on the other hand it’s, like, relax. You know — it’s 2015. It’s OK! People can like one another, not necessarily from the same history or culture or whatever the f--k it is. It’s just the new world, you know what I mean?”

KiKi Layne View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi Layne (@kikilayne) Michael and KiKi — an actress famous for her roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and The Old Guard — reportedly got close at a Sundance party at the Tao nightclub pop-up in Park City, Utah, in January 2019, “Michael and KiKi were super flirty all night,” an eyewitness told People at the time. “He spent literally all night talking and focused on her.” (Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that the actor was “kissing [KiKi] on the cheek” before they “left together in the same car.”)