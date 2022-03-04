Who Is Damson Idris Dating? The 'Snowfall' Heartthrob Appears to Be Single

Who Is Damson Idris Dating? The 'Snowfall' Heartthrob Appears to Be SingleBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 4 2022, Published 2:13 p.m. ET
Everyone loves a little mystery! Ever since British actor Damson Idris took on the role of Franklin Saint in FX’s Snowfall, he’s been on everyone's radar. There's talk of Damson being the next Denzel Washington. The star has been dubbed the newest heartthrob in entertainment, so things are looking pretty good for the 30-year-old.
It’s become standard practice for many fans to fawn over the Snowfall actor’s good looks. However, since Damson appears to keep a low profile, it’s hard to tell if he’s booed up or simply playing the field. And with rumors of him and Bay Area femcee Saweetie possibly being an item, fans have questions. So, who is Damson Idris dating? Is the star on the market? Here’s everything we know.
Damson Idris shared that the Saweetie relationship rumors are false.
It looks like Damson is on the dating market! In case you’ve been MIA, Damson shared an Instagram stories post of the “Closer” femcee playing the piano — captured by The Shade Room — in what appeared to be his home on Nov. 8, 2021.
However, in a March 3, 2022, interview with The Breakfast Club, Damson cleared it all up. And in his words, the pair are simply good friends.
“No, no, me and that queen are just friends,” Damson told hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy. “She’s a great piano player. And I didn’t know she could play piano — I didn’t even think the world knew. So I was like, ‘Oh this is a cool moment.’”
What actually led up to the pair hanging out is the fact that Saweetie is a Snowfall fan.
“She’s a huge Snowfall fan,” Damson tells the hosts. “That day we were at lunch, I think we were talking about how we could collaborate. She wanted to show me her new place because I love CB2 and I was going to give her some ideas about furniture and art, and then boom, we went. She was playing the piano. That’s it. I was in there for like five minutes and I dipped out. She’s a friend of mine.”
DJ Envy then inquired about their meet-up being a date and Damson quickly shot it down.
“No, it wasn’t a date,” Damson says. “You know guys and girls can be friends. That’s exactly what me and [Saweetie] are, we’re friends.”
Damson may be dating someone ... privately.
Even though it appears that Damson is a single man, there has been talk on social media that he’s secretly involved with someone. For starters, there are many celebrities that prefer to remain mum about their romantic lives.
And Damson was a little quick to shoot down the rumors about him and Saweetie possibly being an item. Some celebrities are guilty of denying relationship rumors, only to later reveal they are dating — we're looking at you JT and Lil Uzi!
So, the jury is still out on whether or not Damson is single. Luckily, we can all look forward to watching him run his drug empire every week on Snowfall.
Catch new episodes of Snowfall Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.