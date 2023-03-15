'Swarm' Is "Really Not a Work of Fiction," According to Co-Creator Janine Nabers

If you're looking to binge-watch something new this weekend, we suggest you check out Swarm. Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, the upcoming Prime Video horror series follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman willing to kill to fuel her disturbing obsession with the world's biggest pop star, Ni'Jah.

Ahead of its release, the series has already been accumulating buzz (pun intended) online due to Ni'Jah and her resemblance to Beyoncé, down to her fandom name (The Swarm) and award-winning career. Plus, with a tagline that reads, "Murder. Sex. Music. This is not a work of fiction," many are curious to know — is Swarm based on a true story? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Prime Video Dominique Fishback as Dre in 'Swarm'

So, is 'Swarm' based on a true story?

Despite the tagline's bold claim, Swarm is not based on a true story. However, the story takes inspiration from certain actual events, per co-creator Janine Nabers. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she confirmed that Dre is purely fictional but noted that "many of the pop culture events and crimes depicted are real."

"[Donald and I] did research for months to basically find events [between 2016 and 2018] that we could put our main character in," she added. "So it's really not a work of fiction. We've taken real internet rumors, real murders and combined them in the narrative of our main character, Dre. Not much of it is fabricated."

When it came to creating Ni'Jah's character and her career, Janine looked at several eventful moments in Beyoncé's life (including the infamous elevator attack and the time someone bit her face) and recreated them for the small screen. "Obviously all of these people are public figures and legally, you can't use the real footage," Janine said. "So we made the footage [ourselves] and they're a lot of fun. We were able to re-create every single moment within that time span."

The writer continued, "When we sat down to look at that period in history, it really was about the feeling those moments gave you. Everyone remembers where they were when the elevator moment happened. It's undeniable that there are moments with musicians that shift culture."

Janine further noted that the "murders are reenactments." "Everything that you see throughout this show is something that has been researched and examined. And so I think we did a really good job at allowing our audience to live in these little American moments that actually have existed, but people just don't know about," she added.

Janine Nabers dished about the Beyoncé influence in 'Swarm.'

Following the show's SXSW premiere, Janine — plus Dominique Fishback and Chloë Bailey — took part in a Q&A and briefly discussed Beyoncé's influence on Swarm.

"In April 2016, when a certain visual album dropped […] there was a rumor that a girl named Marissa Jackson killed herself because she realized that a certain pop star was being cheated on by her husband," Janine said, per IndieWire. Though the tragedy was later debunked on Black Twitter, she thought it would be a great story to use for Swarm.

Source: Prime Video The fictional pop star Ni'Jah is heavily inspired by Beyoncé.