Chloe Bailey Dishes on Her *Secret* Project With Donald Glover: "It's Definitely Shocking" (EXCLUSIVE)
Our good sister Beyoncé walked so that her protegé, Chloe Bailey, could run.
Chloe made her industry debut as one-half of Chloe x Halle. Following the release of their second studio album, the sister duo went solo. Both Chloe and Halle Bailey have been booked and busy ever since, and we love to see it.
While Halle is set to take up the mantle of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Chloe has made a few money moves of her own. Last year, the “Have Mercy” singer released her debut solo single and broke the internet.
As we patiently await the release of her first studio album, Chloe caught us up on what’s up next for her. Among the many projects that she has up her sleeve are her collaboration with Ari Lennox and a new secret project with Atlanta’s Donald Glover.
The triple threat opened up about acting, music, and production in an exclusive interview with Distractify. Here’s what she said!
Ari Lennox tapped Chloe Bailey for her new album "age/sex/location."
Every detail about Chloe’s upcoming album has been kept tightly under wraps. Luckily, she dropped a collab with Ari Lennox that came just in time for cuffin’ season. According to Chloe, Ari reached out to her only a week before "age/sex/location's" release.
“She reached out to me about a week ago and asked me to do the feature. And I did it pretty quickly,” Chloe told Distractify. “I can't wait for the world to hear it. I really liked the song.”
In addition, Chloe also dropped a track in collaboration with Sour Patch Kids and Trident Gum for their #ChewTheVibes challenge on TikTok — where she was able to put “her own spin” on the production.
She explained, “Any time when it comes to sampling with production, I always like to use random sounds. So being able to use the Trident chewing gum was really cool.”
When asked what statement she wants her own album to make about her as a solo artist, Chloe replied: “I hope people like the music. And at least see me as a true artist and musician, because I truly love my craft.”
“I just want to create beautiful art,” Chloe added. “So as long as I'm distracting someone from anything … [like] stress or problems they're going through, then I'm doing my job.”
Chloe Bailey on acting and her secret project with Donald Glover: "I've always been so inspired by him.”
Much like her mentor, Chloe is a jack of many trades. Along with being a singer-songwriter and social media star, she’s also developed a lengthy filmography. The “Treat Me” singer appeared alongside Beyoncé in The Fighting Temptations at only three years old. Later, she made appearances in Queen Latifah’s Last Holiday and the 2008 Tyler Perry film Meet the Browns.
But after two decades in the game, Chloe insisted that her work on the big screen has only begun.
Chloe was recently as the lead in Will Packer’s upcoming feature film, Praise This and she takes on the role of Izzy in the 2022 psychological thriller Jane. In addition, she teased that she’s working on a project with Childish Gambino.
Chloe hinted that the project will feature appearances from new school heavy hitters like Damson Idris, Dominique Fishback, and Donald himself. Although Chloe revealed that that the episodic event will have a fire soundtrack, she couldn’t share much else.
“I don't want to give it away. But it's definitely shocking,” Chloe told Distractify of the secret project.
In our interview, she also dished on what it was like to work with Donald, who is also directing the project.
“I've always been so inspired by [Donald Glover]. So being able to do that project together and him directing the episode, it was really cool. And being able to pick his brain as a musician, because there's music within it. So it was pretty cool to do that."
It looks like we'll just have to hold our breath until more details about the project are disclosed!