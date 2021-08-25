Chloe Bailey Is Working on Her Debut Album Amid Rumors She's Going Solo

Chloe Bailey Is Working on Her Debut Album Amid Rumors She's Going SoloBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 25 2021, Updated 1:57 p.m. ET
Ever since Chloe and Halle Bailey stepped into the R&B music scene as Chloe x Halle, the duo have won over fans with their soothing vocals and unique harmonies. With hits like “Do It” and “Baby Girl” from their Grammy-nominated album “Ungodly Hour,” the sisters have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Despite their joint success, rumors of the pair going solo have been a hot topic and it looks like they may be true.
Chloe Bailey has been serenading fans on social media with flawless music covers. She even performed solo for the first time in July 2021, which has led to fans asking one key question: Is Chloe Bailey going solo? Read on as we give you the deets.
Chloe Bailey's debut album is officially in the works, but she’s not going solo for good.
It’s common for group members to want to spread their wings and explore their creativity. However, speculation by social media users about group members leaving can be premature, and Chloe Bailey is no exception to the rule.
After months of delivering impromptu singing videos on Instagram, performing Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" on Good Morning America, and dropping snippets of her unreleased song “Have Mercy,” it appears that Chloe Bailey is working on a solo debut album, per The Shade Room.
The news doesn’t come as much of a shock to fans. Not to mention, Halle Bailey has taken a hiatus from music to work as Princess Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. So, it's only fair that Chloe has taken this time to focus on other projects.
Although both Chloe and Halle are working on their own endeavors, they will continue making music together.
“It has been nice, even now, to see how great we are on our own and even better when we are together,” Chloe told Flaunt Magazine. “I think the support we have for each other going into our individual endeavors is truly a beautiful thing. It is the true definition of love.”
Chloe x Halle also spoke about their working chemistry in a June 2020 interview with The Breakfast Club.
"I feel like we know how we work, our roles, and where everything fits," Chloe told The Breakfast Club. “Even though we're both skilled in every ounce of this musicianship and what it takes to make a great song, we know our parts."
Chloe continued, "Halle is so amazing with melodies and my strong suit is bringing the hardness to it. Whether it's from production or just my lower tone."
Chloe Bailey will be performing at the 2021 MTV VMAs.
MTV shared that Chloe will be performing her first single “Have Mercy” at the main show. While this is not Chloe’s first outing on the VMAs stage — Chloe x Halle performed “UnGodly Hour” at the 2020 MTV VMAs — this will be her first time performing solo.
Chloe shared her excitement for the upcoming performance with fans via a slew of tweets.
“Crying tears of joy… incredibly grateful,” she wrote on Twitter on Aug. 24, 2021.
While the idea of Chloe performing and releasing a solo album may give fans pause, there’s no need to fret. Chloe x Halle isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
We would like to wish Chloe Bailey good luck on her upcoming performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs!