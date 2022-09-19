Chloe Bailey Reveals the Biggest Misconception Fans Have About Her: "I'm the Complete Opposite" (EXCLUSIVE)

Two decades after she made her big-screen debut alongside Beyoncé in The Fighting Temptations, Chlöe is all grown up. However, stepping into her own lane came with its challenges.

As with anyone who has spent most of their life in the spotlight, Chlöe isn’t exempt from the wrath of the comments section. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Chlöe got candid about her love-hate relationship with social media and debunked what she believes is the biggest misconception about her music.