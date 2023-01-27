Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: EMJAG Productions Famed Composer Lydia Tár Has Too Much Power in Todd Field's 'Tár' — Is the Movie Based on a True Story? By Bianca Piazza Jan. 27 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Are you able to separate the art from the artist? Depending on the artist, this can be a moral challenge, as appreciating the work of a monster is easier said than done. Understandably, some people simply refuse to try. And some artists, well, they refuse to change. When it comes to EGOT-winning pianist and composer Lydia Tár, she believes nothing can tear her down. While this is normally a confident, healthy quality, a heaping helping of narcissism comes into play.

Todd Field's Oscar-nominated, Cate Blanchett-led psychological drama Tár "examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world." More specifically, the film charts the chaotic downfall of a classical music icon in the #MeToo era. Her spiraling occurs while she attempts to record Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 with the Berlin Philharmonic. With juicy themes surrounding control, unhealthy power dynamics, and cancel culture, Tár itself is a work of art. So, in this case, does art imitate life? Is Tár based on a true story?

Is 'Tár' based on a true story?

No, Lydia Tár is not a real person, which is perhaps a good thing. Sure, her fall from grace may bring to mind the careers of several canceled artists, but that's what makes Tár a fantastic film. It's a fleshed-out portrait of a cold, crumbling narcissist. Not only that, but the film's stern, raw, almost chilling marketing tricked viewers into believing Tár was a biopic — one reminiscent of Elvis or Blonde. Heck, The New Yorker's Adam Gopnik even plays himself in the film.

Don't feel embarrassed if you thought Tár was a biopic. The Cut even released an entire piece on how real Tár feels. "Through Blanchett’s impeccably taut performance, Lydia Tár unfolds as a three-dimensional frigid b--ch. She is talented, cruel, and most of all, believable," wrote Brooke LaMantia.

"When my surprise subsided after learning what I had just seen was fiction, I was in shock. I had spent nearly three hours watching Lydia’s life unravel with the assumption that there was more to the story and that later I would have all my lingering questions answered," she continued. The only way those lingering questions will get answered is if there's a Tár sequel in the works. This is unlikely, though.

Additionally, Todd Field himself discussed why people can't help but think Lydia Tár is a real composer. "She kind of appeared about 10 years ago to me. I understand, in a fashion, why people do think that she’s real because she’s very real to me and has been for a long time," he told Vanity Fair.