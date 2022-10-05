How Accurate Is Netflix's Wildly Controversial Film 'Blonde'? A Marilyn Monroe Historian Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)

Whether you've worn her face plastered on a $15 T-shirt, dressed like her for Halloween, or seen a drag queen impersonator perform as her, it's clear that the legacy of late actress Marilyn Monroe is a lasting and complicated one.

Boasting an "every man's woman" sexpot persona, Marilyn — who was born Norma Jeane Mortenson — endured abuse at the hands of her mother and multiple Hollywood men, suffered from an addiction to alcohol and a fusion of prescription pills, and battled severe mental health issues (possibly including bipolar disorder).