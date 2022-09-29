From Foster Parents to Family Friends, Marilyn Monroe Had Several Guardians Growing Up
Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe (real name Norma Jeane Mortenson) is the focus of Netflix’s new biopic Blonde. The Andrew Dominik–directed film dives deep into Marilyn’s personal life and touches on her childhood and alleged “daddy issues.”
Until recently, the identity of Marilyn Monroe's father was a mystery. And given that Marilyn’s mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, financially struggled and was later checked into a psychiatric institution, it begs the question: Who actually raised Marilyn? Below, we put the microscope on Marilyn Monroe's upbringing.
Who raised Marilyn Monroe?
Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926, to a struggling film cutter, Gladys Pearl Baker.
Unfortunately, Gladys didn't have enough money to take care of Marilyn, so she put her through the foster care system. Per Flower Pentecostal Heritage Center, Marilyn's foster parents were A.W. and Ida Bolender.
But when she was 7, Marilyn was removed from foster care and her mother took her in.
It wasn't too long before Gladys tragically suffered a nervous breakdown and was sent to a psychiatric hospital. Marilyn was placed back in foster care. However, Gladys's good friend, Grace Goddard came to the rescue and became Marilyn's legal guardian.
The budding starlet lived with Grace but would sometimes have stints in foster care and even spent time in an orphanage. This is because Grace was also caring for her step-family, which often left Marilyn on the back burner.
In due time, Grace figured out a better living arrangement for Marilyn. She sent her to live with Grace's aunt, Ana Lower. Ana (whom Marilyn called Aunt Ana) was a devout Christian scientist who lived in the suburbs of Los Angeles.
But fast forward to 1942, when Grace (who was still Marilyn's legal guardian) was leaving the area. Marilyn would be placed back in foster care if she wanted to stay local. To avoid this, 16-year-old blond bombshell married Grace's neighbor’s son, James Dougherty, who was five years older.
They divorced after four years. But on the bright side, Marilyn's modeling career was taking off. She would be offered a contract with 20th Century Fox in 1946. And although it would fall through, as Smithsonian noted, it only encouraged Marilyn to work harder and thus become the idol she is today.
Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.