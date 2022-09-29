From Foster Parents to Family Friends, Marilyn Monroe Had Several Guardians Growing Up

Marilyn Monroe was born on June 1, 1926, to a struggling film cutter, Gladys Pearl Baker.

Unfortunately, Gladys didn't have enough money to take care of Marilyn, so she put her through the foster care system. Per Flower Pentecostal Heritage Center, Marilyn's foster parents were A.W. and Ida Bolender.

But when she was 7, Marilyn was removed from foster care and her mother took her in.