Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck's Relationship Might Be Confirmed — DETAILS!By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Being Hollywood's newest 'it' girl comes with a lot of responsibilities. One of the biggest is having to deal with fans following your love life at every turn. That's what Ana de Armas is quickly discovering, especially as it was apparently confirmed that she's dating one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Ben Affleck. The new couple's chemistry on film may have actually transitioned to the real world.
Like many actors before Ana, she found love on set.
Ana has had a pretty great few years — the Cuban actress has been working steadily since 2006, but, after appearing in Blade Runner 2049 in 2017, she's become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors.
She starred in 2019's whodunit murder mystery, Knives Out and The Informer. She also wrapped filming on the next Bond film No Time to Die, the Sergio Vieira de Mello biopic for Netflix Sergio, the political thriller Wasp Network, the drama The Night Clerk, and Blonde, the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic where Ana plays the famous blonde herself. Ana is basically everywhere.
In addition to all of these films, Ana co-starred in Deep Water, a thriller in which a husband allows his wife to have affairs to avoid a divorce. But his plan goes south when he becomes the prime suspect in her lovers' disappearances. In the new film, Ana plays Melinda, the wife, and Ben plays Vic, the husband. The actors reportedly showed chemistry on-set, and back in November 2019, a source who spoke to Life & Style admitted the chemistry developed into a real-life relationship.
“It seems like Ben and Ana have already become very close," the source said. "They hit it off when they first met about the movie, and things have really heated up since they started working side by side." The insider went on to say that Ana "admired Ben’s work, but she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he."
Now, according to People, an inside source has officially confirmed "they are definitely dating," as the two left on a romantic trip to Havana. Cute!
Ben rejoined the dating scene in October but it seems like he's back off the market.
In early 2019, Ben rekindled his relationship with SNL writer Lindsay Shookus but it fizzled out quickly. In October 2019, Ben was spotted on the exclusive dating app, Raya, which is basically Tinder for approved celebrities. After being exposed on Instagram, however, Ben good-naturedly responded saying that he was indeed dating again. Now, though, his profile appears to be gone.
After much speculation, according to People, Ana and Ben's relationship was confirmed after they left for the actress' native country of Cuba. They boarded their private jet, and were photographed together walking around the country's capital city of Havana.
Neither Ben nor Ana has confirmed the relationship themselves. Until then, we'll be anticipating their chemistry later this year, when Deep Water officially premieres.
