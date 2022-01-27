Inside the Latest Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Dating Rumors

Inside the Latest Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Dating RumorsBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 27 2022, Published 9:16 a.m. ET
According to the latest fan theory, The Avengers actor Chris Evans might have a new girlfriend.
His fans are convinced that Chris has been spending time with Alba Baptista, the 24-year-old actress who has appeared in hit dramas like Warrior Nun and telenovelas like Jogo Duplo.
Did Chris follow Alba on Instagram? Did he recently stay at the Four Seasons Ritz in Lisbon, Portugal? Who is the rumored mystery woman he hung out with in Las Vegas? Who is he dating?
Some fans seem to be convinced that Chris Evans is now dating Alba Baptista. Does he have a girlfriend, and if so, who is she?
In the past, Chris sparked dating rumors with Lily James, the Surrey-born actress who plays Pam in Pam & Tommy, and other celebs like Selena Gomez and retired Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.
The latest rumors about his relationship with Lisbon-born actress Alba Baptista began after they followed each other on Instagram.
What's more, Chris was sighted at the Las Vegas Nobu location in January 2022. Some now claim that there was a mystery woman accompanying him. It is believed she had brunette locks. But was it Alba?
An episode of the Deux U podcast airing on Jan. 20, 2022, touched on Chris's dating life.
"We're gonna tackle Chris Evans and Alba Baptista. Now people ask me who is she, she is a young Portuguese actress. I don't know what she has been in," the host said.
"When Chris started following Alba, she wasn't following him," they continued. "At the time, she was supposedly dating Lucas Bravo, who was in Emily in Paris. But this doesn't make sense because Lucas has always said that he doesn't date co-stars and he and Alba were in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. So that's breaking his rule."
Apparently, Chris might know Justin Amorim, who appeared in several of Alba's Instagram posts shared circa 2019 and 2020. (They have sparked engagement rumors in the past, though their exact relationship status is unknown.)
"She is supposedly dating Lucas, maybe they break up, and that's when she started following Chris. One of the cons to it is Chris is 40, she is 24. He doesn't usually date 24-year-olds," it was added. "He usually stays more age-appropriate."
Another rumor mentioned on the podcast claims that Chris might have been hooking up with Baby Driver actress Eiza González at one point.
Chris Evans has yet to confirm who he is dating in 2022. He might not have a girlfriend.
Chris tends to keep things reasonably private. It's uncertain what his dating life is looking like at present. There's no shortage of fan speculation though.
"Chris Evans is dating Alba Baptista? Hold on?" tweeted @tanjiroseren.
"I really like Chris Evans and truly want him to be happy. Age differences don’t usually bug me amongst adults, however, Alba Baptista seems like a baby to me. Anyone else?" tweeted @TheBestSeazon.