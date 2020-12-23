Trevor Noah and Girlfriend Minka Kelly Are Getting Serious

Trevor Noah and Girlfriend Minka Kelly Are Getting SeriousBy Pippa Raga
Updated
Late night satirist Trevor Noah has a new girlfriend. The host of The Daily Show is currently in a relationship with actress Minka Kelly. Although neither party has confirmed nor denied the rumors, and both Trevor and Minka are known to keep their personal lives private, recent developments suggest that the couple are not only dating, but going quite steady.
With all the speculation about their relationship, many fans of the late-night host are wondering when Trevor started dating Minka and how serious the relationship is.
Keep scrolling for a look at Trevor’s dating history, and everything you need to know about Trevor and Minka's relationship.
Who is Trevor Noah’s new girlfriend?
Trevor Noah is reportedly dating actress Minka Kelly. It appears that Trevor and Minka have been together for most of 2020, but because of the industry shutdown, they haven’t had to work hard to keep their relationship under wraps.
An insider confirmed to People back in August that the couple were “very happy,” and that “it’s a very serious relationship.” Trevor and Minka were first spotted in New York City over the summer, sparking the initial speculation about their coupledom. To top it off, it seems that the two have been self-isolating together over the past year.
The new couple met through mutual friends, who told Trevor about the huge crush that Minka had on him for years. Trevor reached out and the two have been together ever since. Trevor is extremely private about his personal life, and neither his nor Minka's representatives have confirmed the relationship.
However, it appears to be quite serious as the two are now house hunting together. It’s unclear whether they intend to move in together or are shopping together to buy separately, but a source confirmed that they were looking at houses together in Los Angeles. This also comes on the heels of Trevor selling his previous Los Angeles mansion for $2.17 million in September.
Who has Trevor dated before Minka?
Trevor’s first major relationship was back in his native South Africa, with a physiotherapist named Dani Gabriel. The couple started dating back in 2014, and Dani spent time traveling with Trevor as he honed his comedy skills, doing standup and working part-time on The Daily Show as a foreign correspondent.
Unfortunately, when Trevor was tapped to succeed Jon Stewart as the new host of the program, Dani didn’t want to uproot her professional career and personal life, so the two decided to split in 2015.
Shortly after moving to America, Trevor started dating real estate agent, model, and singer Jordyn Taylor. They were together for nearly four years when they started growing apart.
As of August 2020, Trevor has been linked to Minka. You may know the actress from her three-season stint on the hit sports drama series Friday Night Lights. She also starred in the short-lived Charlie’s Angels reboot in 2007 and was on the sci-fi drama Almost Human. Currently, Minka stars as Dawn Granger, aka “Dove,” in the DC universe show Titans.
Who has Minka Kelly dated before Trevor?
Minka, too, has had her fair share of mega-famous boyfriends. Some of her exes include Captain America’s Chris Evans, who she dated in 2007 and then again in 2012; Derek Jeter, who she dated from 2008 to 2011 and is her longest known relationship; and Grey’s Anatomy heartthrob Jesse Williams in 2017.