Trevor Noah and Girlfriend Minka Kelly Are Getting Serious

Late night satirist Trevor Noah has a new girlfriend . The host of The Daily Show is currently in a relationship with actress Minka Kelly. Although neither party has confirmed nor denied the rumors, and both Trevor and Minka are known to keep their personal lives private, recent developments suggest that the couple are not only dating, but going quite steady.

With all the speculation about their relationship, many fans of the late-night host are wondering when Trevor started dating Minka and how serious the relationship is.

Keep scrolling for a look at Trevor’s dating history, and everything you need to know about Trevor and Minka's relationship.