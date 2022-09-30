Is Dua Lipa Now Dating Trevor Noah After Ending Things With Anwar Hadid in 2021?
Fans of Dua Lipa are often eager to learn everything there is to know about her. The "Levitating" singer has a long list of hit songs under her belt and has solidified herself as one of this generation's most beloved pop stars. As such, listeners are curious to know about what happens behind the scenes in her life.
This, of course, includes her love life. The English hitmaker went through a very public breakup at the end of 2021, and seemingly shifted her focus to furthering her career. Now, it appears she might be dating someone new. Is it true that Dua is in a relationship with Trevor Noah? Here's what to know about her love life.
Is Dua Lipa dating Trevor Noah?
Rumors about Dua and Trevor are circulating for good reason right now. They were spotted getting very cozy and affectionate during a date night in New York City on Sep. 28, 2022. According to Daily Mail, they enjoyed food from Miss Lily's, which is a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.
They ended the night with a hug and kiss in front of paparazzi cameras. As for when the alleged romance first started between the two, that remains a mystery for now, but it seems that they are definitely more than friends. Trevor was previously in a relationship with an actress named Minka Kelly. Per Page Six, they called it quits after two years of dating in May 2022.
Who else has Dua Lipa dated?
Before she was seen packing on the PDA with Trevor, Dua was in a relationship with Anwar Hadid. They started dating in 2019 and even adopted a rescue puppy together when the relationship was going strong.
While Dua and Anwar were together, she became friendly with his two very famous sisters: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that the Hadid sisters were pretty sad upon learning the news of the breakup in late 2021.
According to The Sun, Dua and Anwar's love didn't last thanks to their busy schedules and the time they spent traveling apart. Even though they were considered an "it couple" in the Hollywood industry, it just wasn't meant to be.
Before Anwar, Paul Jason Klein is another man Dua was romantically linked to for about five months. He's the frontman of an alternative pop trio called LANY.
The two split in late 2017, and he opened up about a breakup (presumably his and Dua's) with Harper's Bazaar the following year, saying, "That was the first time I've ever been in love, and I never felt anything like that in my life."
Prior to Paul, Dua also dated a man named Isaac Crew.
The model and celebrity chef was in her life off-and-on between 2015 and early 2017. Similar to her split from Anwar, busy schedules and too much time apart were the reasons for her breakup from Isaac.
As for Dua's alleged new romance with Trevor? Only time will tell what happens!