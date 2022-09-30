Is Dua Lipa Now Dating Trevor Noah After Ending Things With Anwar Hadid in 2021?

Before she was seen packing on the PDA with Trevor, Dua was in a relationship with Anwar Hadid. They started dating in 2019 and even adopted a rescue puppy together when the relationship was going strong.

While Dua and Anwar were together, she became friendly with his two very famous sisters: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that the Hadid sisters were pretty sad upon learning the news of the breakup in late 2021.

According to The Sun, Dua and Anwar's love didn't last thanks to their busy schedules and the time they spent traveling apart. Even though they were considered an "it couple" in the Hollywood industry, it just wasn't meant to be.