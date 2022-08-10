Rita Ora Is Married Now, but Who Has She Dated Before?

Rita's family fled to London following the persecution of Albanians during the breakup of Yugoslavia. In 2020, she was accused of blackfishing after a photo of Rita with her white parents surfaced on the internet.

The songstress confirmed her ethnicity in an interview with Wendy Williams in 2016, where Wendy said, "I thought you were half-Black and half-white, or something like that." Rita replied, "Everybody usually does. I might as well be. But no, I'm Albanian."