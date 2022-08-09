Inside Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's Relationship Timeline: When Did They Start Dating?
A new photograph showing Taika Waititi with a band on his left ring finger has given way to considerable speculation on social media. According to a growing number of fans, the New Zealand-born multi-hyphenate star married Rita Ora after around 15 months of dating. A photo dump Rita shared on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, seems to corroborate this hypothesis. What's up? Are Taika and Rita married? Let's assess their relationship timeline.
Inside Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's relationship timeline: this is what you should know about the duo.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora sparked romance speculation in March 2021, though they were first introduced to each other years before. As an insider close to the stars told the Sun at the time, they tried to keep the relationship a private affair. "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low-key. However, all their friends know about the relationship — they're really into each other."
Assuming that the early days of the relationship are a good source of comparison, Taika and Rita could have easily decided to up the privacy levels and hold a secret wedding in August 2022.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora made headlines in May 2021.
Taika and Rita once again made the headlines in May 2021 by sharing a three-way kiss with Tessa Thompson. Taika and Tessa were in Australia for the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder. Rita was likely in town for the shooting of The Voice Australia. She joined the show as one of the coaches in Season 10.
Arguably, the image set doesn't bode well with the couple's carefully-honed, extra-private image. And neither did it bode too well with the COVID-19 regulations in place in Sydney, Australia, at the time.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora made one of their first red carpet appearances as a couple in August 2021.
Taika and Rita made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in August 2022 at the premiere of The Suicide Squad at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre. In September 2021, they attended the Met Gala together. As eagle-eyed commentators have noted, Rita might have worn an engagement ring to the event. Mist recently, in July 202, they attended the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square together.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora seem to have gotten married in central London on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Although they haven't even publicly announced an engagement, fans believe that Taika and Rita reportedly tied the knot on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. They have yet to address the rumors, however. Let's hope they will provide an update sometime soon.