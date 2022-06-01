Is Taika Waititi in 'Bridgerton'? Here's Why Fans Are Asking

The hilarious reason people think Taika was in Bridgerton is that he recently played a game for Wired's YouTube channel revealing the web's most searched questions about him.

He peeled back the layer to a Google search asking whether or not he was on Bridgerton and took a moment to reflect on the question.

He proceeded to say, “What the f--k is that? I might be in it. I’m so busy, I don’t know. I don’t know all the names of my characters, I don’t know anything about what I’ve done. I’m probably in Bridgerton.”