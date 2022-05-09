The God of Thunder May Retire in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' — Is This the Last 'Thor' Movie?

With all the multiverse madness we've been dealing with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder seems to be a breath of fresh air as a more contained superhero film. This will be the first Thor-centric film since the critically acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok was released in 2017.

Ragnarok director Taika Waititi returns to helm the next story in the God of Thunder's saga. But could it also be Thor's last?