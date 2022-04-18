Is Loki in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 18 2022, Published 5:59 p.m. ET
A storm is brewing in Thor: Love and Thunder. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is looking to find a new purpose in life. He is guided by the Guardians of the Galaxy on his existential quest, while Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) seeks to fill his shoes as "Mighty Thor." Meanwhile, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) adjusts to her role as ruler of New Asgard. With many classic Thor characters returning, could Loki (Tom Hiddleston) make a reappearance?
Loki has been featured in all three previous Thor films, as well as in several Avengers movies. The God of Mischief has served as both antagonist and duplicitous ally to his Norse god half-brother in the past, and his moral alignment has been known to shift at the drop of a hat. Given recent developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, it's reasonable to think that Loki could appear once more in Love and Thunder. But there are quite a few threads to untangle if that were to happen.
Will Loki be in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?
Fans will certainly remember the tragic end that Loki met within the first minutes of Avengers: Infinity War. After Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Black Order invade a ship full of Asgardian refugees in search of an Infinity Stone, they easily overpower Thor and Loki. Loki makes one last-ditch effort to defeat Thanos by pretending to offer him the Space Stone while secretly planning to kill him. But the Mad Titan sees right through this, and kills Loki on the spot.
And while that's the end of him in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki still exists in other timelines. Using a bit of time travel, a Loki variant escapes captivity after being apprehended by the Avengers in Endgame. This sets off the events of the Loki series, in which this alternate Loki cooperates with the Time Variance Authority in exchange for his continued existence. Unfortunately, that Loki becomes caught up in multiverse-shattering chaos by the end of Season 1.
Despite his supposed death in the "Sacred Timeline," Loki is still around, whether it be through an alternate version of the one played by Tom Hiddleston or the many other variants of Loki. There's precedence for Loki to appear to help his brother in Love and Thunder, but he might be a little tied up with the cracking multiverse to stay for very long.
But if not Tom Hiddleston's Loki, at least one Loki is all but confirmed to return. It just might not be the one that you expect.
In a 2021 interview with SiriusXM, actor Matt Damon confirmed that he will return to portray a version of Loki in Love and Thunder. Matt previously appeared in a cameo in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok as an unnamed Asgardian thespian portraying Loki in a theatrical play. Matt played opposite Chris Hemsworth's brother Luke, who portrayed another Asgardian thespian playing Thor. Matt confirmed that he and Luke were on set for the new Thor film for similar purposes.
"We were kind of reprising a cameo that Luke Hemsworth and I did in the last one and we had a ball," Matt revealed. "So [director Taika Waititi] had us back again to kind of run that joke back and upgrade a little bit."
We currently know that a fake Loki will return to the new film. And let's be real: A fake Loki distracting from the real Loki making a comeback to the MCU would definitely be on brand for the God of Mischief.
Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.