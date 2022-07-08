Fans Are Worried That 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Will Be Chris Hemsworth's Last MCU Film
Now that the long awaited Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here, fans are slightly worried about Chris Hemsworth’s future in the MCU. He brought some much needed humor and charm along with his good looks, but now that he’s in his fourth solo MCU film, Marvel fans are wondering how much longer Chris will last in the MCU.
The first MCU solo film (after The Incredible Hulk) was released in 2008, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. Then we met the MCU’s first Chris: Chris Evans as Captain America. Thor was nowhere near as popular as Captain America and Iron Man at first, but now, he’s everyone’s favorite hero. So, is Chris Hemsworth sticking around, or is he leaving the MCU after Thor: Love and Thunder?
Chris Hemsworth doesn’t plan on leaving the MCU any time soon.
Even though Chris is playing one of the only Phase One Marvel heroes left in the franchise after Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, and Natasha Romanoff all left, he’s planning to stick around for a while longer (hopefully). In an exclusive with Total Film, Chris explained, “Each time, if the opportunity comes up and presents itself, I'm just open to whatever creative exploration can happen, thanks to different writers and directors and so on.
"But I love playing the character, I really do. It always comes down to: 'Is this script different to the last one? Are we repeating something?' And when it becomes too familiar, I think that's when I'd have to say, 'Yeah, no,’ ... I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit,” he added jokingly.
Even Kevin Feige, the be-all-end-all MCU executive has indicated that he wants Chris to stick around for a long time. "I know this: There are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot," he said. "And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a major acting talent, I would be excited to see how he keeps evolving this complex character."
Even if ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is Chris Hemsworth’s final solo Thor film, he could still be in the MCU.
One of the best parts of the MCU is that even if characters’ solo stories seem to be complete, they can still pop in and out of other projects. Even the Hulk hasn’t had his own movie since The Incredible Hulk, in which Bruce Banner was played by Ed Norton instead of Mark Ruffalo. With so many upcoming movies and series, even if Thor: Love and Thunder is Chris’s last official Thor movie, there are plenty of opportunities for more Chris Hemsworth in the MCU.
However, it does seem like Thor: Love and Thunder will be when Chris’s Thor passes the mantle and the name to Natalie Portman’s Thor. Chris did reveal to Wired, "Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was Thor: Love and Thunder and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don't know. It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are."
He reminisced, "Played that character for ten, eleven, years now, and each time it's been new and exciting, and this was no exception to that. It felt very fresh and it felt like we were trying something we hadn't tried before. It was, in Taika's words, I think, a wacky, wild, romantic comedy set in space."
So now, even if Chris Hemsworth sticks around as Thor, we might now have not one, but two Thors in the MCU! There couldn’t be anything better.
Thor: Love and Thunder is now showing in theaters everywhere.