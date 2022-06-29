Christian Bale's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Transformation Had Interesting Inspirations

Christian told Extra that it took about an hour and a half for the makeup team to help him, "get rid of Gorr at the end of the day." He also noted in the same interview that he was coming from a film that required him to not be so muscular before he started work on Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taika was all on board with not outright copying Gorr's muscular look from the comics. The director thought it would be a good idea to keep Gorr less muscular than Thor as a visual contrast.