‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Will Finally Address Thor and Jane’s Split

In the trailer for the superhero pic, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is stunned to see that his ex Jane (Natalie Portman) has picked up his hammer Mjolnir and become the hero known as Mighty Thor in the years since they saw each other.

“What’s it been, like, three, four years?” Jane asks him.

“Eight years, seven months, and six days… give or take,” Thor responds. (But who’s counting, right?)