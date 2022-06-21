Natalie Portman Worked Her Butt off for Her 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Transformation
Forget Thor — we need to know more about Natalie Portman's phenomenal Thor: Love and Thunder transformation. Natalie will return as Jane Foster in the third Thor film. Her epic transformation into Lady Thor has us all hyped (and renewing our gym memberships).
Can we just declare Jane the winner of the breakup with Thor already?
All jokes aside, Natalie's dedication to her Thor: Love and Thunder gains was seriously impressive. Here's what we know about what the actress had to do in order to achieve her Thor: Love and Thunder transformation.
Details on Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' transformation.
Was there any movie magic involved with Natalie's impressive Thor: Love and Thunder transformation? Only a bit of a height change, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
Per a report from Total Film (via GamesRadar), the only digitally altered part of Natalie's transformation was "making the Mighty Thor [Jane] a little bit taller," according to Kevin. He continued by saying, "Everything else was all her."
Natalie said in the same interview that she "trained for a long time before and during, and I was doing the whole protein shakes [thing]. It really helped prepare me for the level of action that we ended up doing."
She credited the "incredible stunt doubles" for their hard work on the film but added that she still had to step up her gains game. Natalie explained, "There’s still a great deal of running and jumping and swords and hammer-fighting. It was definitely helpful to be strong."
Natalie also spoke in-depth about her Thor: Love and Thunder training regimen during a Vanity Fair interview. She explained that she worked with personal trainer Naomi Pendergast for four months before filming began and all the way through the production.
The actress said, "Of course, I’ve never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work."
After being asked how the physical transformation influenced her Thor: Love and Thunder performance, Natalie responded, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."
Why does Jane become Lady Thor?
As Distractify previously reported, Jane steps up to wield Mjolnir when Thor is deemed unworthy in the comics. However, Jane's heroism comes with a heavy price.
Jane is diagnosed with breast cancer at the time she became a hero herself. Every time she wields Mjolnir the chemo is wiped from her body (because the mighty hammer senses the chemo as a poison).
We won't know for certain if Jane's comic book storyline will be adapted to the big screen until Thor: Love and Thunder premieres, but it's highly likely.
Despite the fact that Jane is Thor's ex, we know he would do anything to stop Jane from dying. Will they have a chance to rekindle their old flame in the film?
We'll just have to wait and see when Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8, 2022.