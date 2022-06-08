There's a Surprising Number of LGBTQ Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Certain studios and franchises have been taking steps to include LGBTQ characters and narratives, but Disney has always been fickle with the concept. Take a series like The Owl House. This Disney cartoon features openly queer and gender non-conforming characters as a way of being more inclusive, but the series has also been subject to suspiciously timed hiatuses and had its episode count shortened.

But that's one show. What can be said about a major franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe?